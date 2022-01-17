UNION GAP — The small white building near the back of the Central Washington Agricultural Museum property is plain but familiar. Many just like it have stood all over the Yakima Valley, and some still do.
Known as Young’s cabins, the prefabricated one-room wooden structures were manufactured from the 1930s into the 1950s by Young’s Lumber Co. of Yakima, founded by Fred J. Young in 1932, and sold by the hundreds to farmers and orchardists for migrant and seasonal worker housing. Until that time, seasonal workers lived in their cars, tents or temporary camps, according to information from the ag museum.
Built on skids instead of a foundation, the cabins were easy to move around and repurpose. People also used them to add rooms to existing buildings, as garages, storage or work sheds, chicken coops or shelter for animals. Some even bought a few, secured them together and created houses, wilderness getaways or businesses. A church in Selah began with gatherings in a Young’s cabin.
The museum received two Young’s cabins in November 2014, using one as a work shed. Volunteers have worked on restoring the other one over the last several years. A $3,750 grant announced in December by the Washington Trust for Historic Preservation will help complete that work and enable relocation near the ag museum entrance.
Farmworker history
It will also fund interpretation of one of the last remaining Young’s Lumber Co. migrant-housing cabins in Union Gap and help tell the full story of the predominantly Hispanic and Latino migrant farmworkers and their lives in the Yakima Valley through World War II and beyond, the museum announced in a news release.
“One of our goals as one of the largest ag museums on the West Coast is to capture as much of the Central Washington agricultural history as we can — and to do it in an informative way,” said Jeff Phelps, ag museum general manager. “Young’s cabins are a big part of that history, and we’re excited to make this story better known to the community.”
There are no exhibits in Central Washington that show the history and living conditions of migrant and seasonal farmworkers from the area, making this an important addition to the museum, according to the news release.
“This exhibit will bring the stories of the plight of migrant farmworkers to life with photographs, stories and first-hand accounts of these structures in use, providing valuable perspectives on the history of migrant farm labor in Central Washington,” it said.
Although thousands of Young’s cabins were built, most have been demolished or repurposed. Few have survived in the original form, but some of what look like small white sheds with peaked roofs still stand near or on orchards and farms. Others that survive have been moved and don’t give obvious hints of their origins, but stories have been passed down over generations.
Many stories come from the countless migrant farmworkers who have been an integral part of the journey of the Valley’s famed agricultural bounty from planting to careful cultivation, harvest and delivery.
Along with their distinctive white wooden siding and a few small windows, the cabins could be vented for a woodstove. The 10-by-15-foot buildings could also be lengthened to create a dormitory or family-style shelter — a farmer just added more walls, Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Ross Courtney noted in an April 2015 blog.
Protecting the structures
The ag museum received its two Young’s cabins when a West Valley resident sold his orchard to make way for a housing development, museum president Nick Schultz said in 2015.
Volunteers initially covered the roofs with corrugated steel sheeting and hung particle board around the interior to shore up the stability of the walls. Over the years they’ve also replaced sections of wooden siding and completed other work that has prepared it for a move to the museum entrance and period-appropriate furnishings and information about its history.
Phelps — a semi-retired accountant who was hired as the ag museum’s first paid employee in October — is excited about this next big step for the little structure that has so much to say about agriculture in Central Washington.
“It’s going to be a new prominent feature. We will restore the interior to what it was back in the ’40s,” Phelps said. “We’re going to bring it up front and make it look right.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.