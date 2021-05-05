New website The Yakima Herald-Republic's website for missing and murdered Indigenous people has been updated and is re-launching today. Go to http://thevanished.org for archived stories by Tammy Ayer, resources and cases connected to this area.

WSP Missing Indigenous Persons The Washington State Patrol has a Missing Indigenous Persons section within its Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit. On the first weekday of every month, State Patrol publishes an updated list of active missing Indigenous person cases. See the May list here. To get in touch with the Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit of State Patrol, email mupu@wsp.wa.gov or call 1-800-543-5678. To contact the WSP tribal liaisons: • Reach Dawn Pullin (Eastern Washington) at 360-890-0150 or Dawn.Pullin@wsp.wa.gov. • Reach Patti Gosch (Western Washington) at 360-280-0567 or Patti.Gosch@wsp.wa.gov.