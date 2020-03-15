Yoga Collective of Yakima

The Yoga Collective of Yakima studio is at 2614 W. Nob Hill Blvd. in the Rainier Square shopping center.

Learn more by visiting its Facebook page,

https://www.facebook.com/yogacollectiveyakima/. Get the latest schedule of classes, updates and more.

The new director of YOCO is Marsha Threlkeld. Email her at marsha@yocoy.org.

Supporters held a small informal gathering for founding director Michele McGinnis on Saturday. Those who would like to send a message to McGinnis may email her at info@yocoy.org.