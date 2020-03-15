Michele McGinnis has been a familiar face at the Yoga Collective of Yakima since it began offering classes in December 2013. She founded the nonprofit, so that makes sense.
McGinnis been there since before its beginning and has guided YOCO as it has grown to serve more people of all ages and abilities. She founded it with that goal. She wants all who are interested in yoga to experience it without worry that they need to look a certain way or wear expensive clothing or fall within a specific age range or fitness level.
Neither McGinnis nor any of the volunteer instructors has ever taken a salary. The studio at Rainier Square shopping center provides props and offers courses in English and Spanish. Late late summer, YOCO began offering its first 200-hour yoga teacher training for instructors of color. Preference was given to fluent bilingual Latinos/as and indigenous peoples.
Those students finish up their training today. Of the dozen new teachers, 10 are native Spanish speakers, McGinnis said.
Perhaps most important of all, classes are free thanks to class sponsorships. One person may donate $20 — the approximate cost of holding a class — which makes the class free for everyone else, or more people may donate less. And while every class offers a teacher “tip bag,” participants don’t have to donate.
“It’s been the most meaningful thing I’ve ever done in my life,” McGinnis said. I can’t believe what we’ve accomplished. I am deeply honored by the dedication and generosity of our volunteer teachers and hold them in the highest esteem,” McGinnis told YOCO supporters late last year.
“And, of course, we could not have done it without this big beloved YOCO community. You have my undying gratitude for the ways you have supported the vision of this organization and for continuing to show up.”
In the six years since YOCO offered its first session, the nonprofit has hosted more than 2,500 free yoga classes and 32,000 participant visits, McGinnis said in late 2019.
With her dream planted and thriving, McGinnis feels comfortable in passing her role as YOCO director to one of its longtime teachers, Marsha Threlkeld. McGinnis and her wife, a nurse practitioner, are moving to a home they own near the Central Oregon coast late this month.
“I feel like of all the hands I could have left it in, it is falling into the arms of Marsha, who is just beloved in the community as a colleague. As a teacher, the participants in our community love her.,” McGinnis said of Threlkeld, who lived in Seattle for 30 years before moving to the Yakima Valley five years ago. She began teaching YOCO classes four years ago.
“The timing just kind of worked out well in terms of her being ready to kind of wind down some professional chapters in her life and me leaving,” McGinnis said.
With a bachelor’s degree in dance from the University of Arizona, Threlkeld danced in several dance companies in Arizona and Seattle for many years. She also had her own modern dance group, Marsha Threlkeld and Dancers, and was produced by On the Boards, the Allegro Dance Festival and Bumbershoot in Seattle.
Her dance teaching efforts included dance classes for people experiencing disabilities in many settings, such as the psychiatric unit at Seattle Children’s Hospital, state institutions, the United Cerebral Palsy Residential Center and more. Threlkeld also assisted a group of dancers with intellectual disabilities to perform at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., which included a reception at the White House.
Threlkeld began participating in yoga after her dance career ended. She admitted a little nervousness with her new role at YOCO, but has eased into it since McGinnis announced the leadership change last November, learning from McGinnis about YOCO’s mission and how to support and guide it into the future.
“I’ve had all that time to be mentored by her,” Threlkeld said after a recent class. She noted that a three-member administrative team, all volunteers like herself, will work with her — Debbie Rhoads, Carol Perry and Sharon Reyna.
“It’s actually taking about four people to replace Michele. And then teachers and students have stepped forward” to help as well, Threlkeld said.
She is moving into leadership of an organization that continues to grow, now offering about 76 classes a month to an increasing number of students. In February, YOCO added tai chi classes. In April, supporters hope to add outdoor classes at a nearby park (yet to be determined) and online. Those goals have become more urgent as a few students have stayed home in recent weeks due to concerns over the novel coronavirus.
The studio was recently deep-cleaned and teachers and students are following health safety guidelines, including social distancing, Threlkeld said. But some might be more comfortable with outdoor or online classes in the near future.
“I’m trying to remove all these barriers to getting yoga free of charge,” she said.
Even with slightly smaller classes these days, attendance at most classes has been strong almost from the beginning.
YOCO originally held classes in space it rented from a Zumba studio in the Rainier Square plaza. That continued for 16 months before volunteers and participants relocated to downtown Yakima from April through October 2015. YOCO moved back to Rainier Square late that year, into its own studio this time. Though leaders of the nonprofit had looked into moving again, they are staying at Rainier, which is undergoing high-profile renovation and construction projects by its owner, Hogback Development. YOCO recently signed a one-year lease with Hogback.
“Working with Hogback has been lovely,” Threlkeld said. “It’s a really ideal space.”
McGinnis will stay involved with YOCO as president of its board of directors and a visiting participant and teacher. “I’m not moving on completely. I’m retaining those ties to the community,” she said.
She deeply appreciates all the volunteer teachers over the years and the students who have continued attending classes.
“It really was a community effort of teachers and community members. They supported this thing for these last six years with their bodies and their wallets. They just kept it going. I just have deep gratitude toward them all,” McGinnis said.