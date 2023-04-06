As part of its efforts to eliminate and control the spread of Japanese beetles, the Washington State Department of Agriculture has reopened its yard debris collection site at 875 Bridgeview Road in Grandview.
Regular drop-off site hours are 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. It also will be open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on two upcoming Saturdays, April 15 and 22.
The site is within the quarantine zone to ensure that the invasive species and its larvae will not spread beyond an area centered in Grandview in southeast Yakima and western Benton counties.
Items that should not move outside the quarantine zone are brush, branches, roots with soil attached, leaves, grass clippings, fruit and vegetable trimmings, weeds, flowers, plants, shrubs, topsoil containing vegetative material, sod and potted plants.
"As residents and businesses in the quarantine zone begin to spring clean their properties, it's important that yard debris does not move outside the area," the WSDA noted in a news release. "Per state regulations, transporting yard waste outside the quarantine zone is restricted."
The quarantine is just one part of a three-pronged approach WSDA is taking to eradicate Japanese beetles. The other two efforts are insecticide treatments, which begin April 10, and trapping, which will begin in May.
For more information, visit agr.wa.gov/beetles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.