Yard waste collection starts up again Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Yakima, and the service will be available weekly through Nov. 30, according to a news release from the city.
The city collects grass clippings, leaves and small branches as part of the service. All yard waste must fit inside the cart with the lid closed. Branches should be cut to lengths of 3 feet or less and not be more than 3 inches in diameter, the release said.
Garbage, plastic bags, food scraps, animal waste, ashes and sod, building materials, and tree trunks or large branches are all considered to be contaminants and not accepted as yard waste, the release said.
“Once mixed into yard waste the load becomes unacceptable for processing,” city spokesperson Randy Beehler said in the release. “Just a little bit of contamination can turn a truck load of yard waste into a garbage load.”
Green yard waste carts must be out on the curb or in the alley by 6 a.m. on the scheduled pick-up day. Beehler said. The carts must be 4 feet from any obstacles, he said, and not exceed the weight limit of 150 pounds.
The yard waste collection service costs $19.10 per month, the release said.
For more information or to make changes to a yard waste collection plan, call 509-575-6005 or visit www.yakimawa.gov/services/refuse/yard-waste-collection.
