After Yakima City Councilman Jason White missed Tuesday’s meeting, incensed community members wondered if the absence was enough to get him removed from office.
It wasn’t the first meeting he’s missed this year. He also was absent from the council’s regular meetings on March 13 and March 17.
In second-class cities like Wapato, a council member who misses three consecutive meetings without being excused forfeits the position. That happened in 2019, when Joel Torres missed so many meetings that the council vacated his seat.
But that’s not the case in Yakima, said city spokesman Randy Beehler.
Yakima is a first-class city, governed by rules that are silent on removal of a council member due to multiple absences.
Beehler said the only way White could be removed from the council prior to the end of his term Dec. 31, 2021, would be through the recall process or by a court order. Those usually require allegations of serious misbehavior, such as malfeasance or using an elected position for personal financial gain, Beehler said.
“Both recall and removal through the courts are very rare,” Beehler said. “Removal from office is a very high bar.”
Beehler said that White’s absences in March were unexcused. But White, elected in 2017 to represent District 2, did provide notice prior to missing the April 7 meeting that he wouldn’t attend, he said.
Before that meeting, White used his personal Facebook page to urge the public to disregard state and local stay-at-home orders aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19.
About a week earlier, he praised Idaho for passing a law that keeps transgender individuals from changing the sex listed on their birth certificates. He also approved of a new Idaho law preventing transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports.
Yakima Pride and its president, Cristina Ortega, objected to White’s statements. White responded by calling Ortega ”an idiot.”
Tuesday, the City Council voted unanimously to consider a resolution at its next meeting censuring White.
The April 21 meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. Due to Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, people will not be allowed to attend in person and public comments on general topics will not be accepted.
The meeting can be viewed on the city’s website and on Y-PAC, the city’s public access television channel.