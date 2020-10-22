A group of retired doctors is calling on Virginia Mason Memorial to split with Virginia Mason because of concerns about patient access to local care.
In July, the Seattle-based Virginia Mason Health System announced plans to merge with CHI Franciscan, a Catholic-affiliated health care system.
Richard Twiss, a retired cardiology specialist with more than 60 years of experience in the medical field, and Jim Haven, a retired orthopedic surgery specialist who practiced in Yakima, said the merger likely will result in fewer specialty services available locally, fewer specialized physicians and lower-quality patient care.
Members of the retired medical community plan to meet with Memorial staff Thursday to make their case for terminating the agreement with Virginia Mason. The meeting follows on the heels of a full-page ad in the Oct. 11 Yakima Herald-Republic paid for by 31 members of the retired medical community that detailed numerous concerns about the proposed merger.
Virginia Mason said the merger could improve health care locally.
“The combined new health system with CHI Franciscan will be focused on developing innovative models of care delivery across the entire continuum of care, while enhancing quality and the patient experience,” Virginia Mason said in an email. “It is our hope that we will maintain and expand access points for patients in Yakima.”
David Hargreaves, chairman of Virginia Mason Memorial’s board, said board members are aware of the retired medical community’s concerns.
“The board is quite cognizant of the gravity of this decision and the impact it has on our community,” he said. “Our decision will be patient-centric with a focus on providing accessible high-quality and specialty care to Central Washington.”
Background
Memorial affiliated with the Virginia Mason Health System in 2016. It is the only hospital in the city of Yakima after Astria Regional Medical Center closed in January as part of bankruptcy proceedings. Astria Health still operates hospitals in Sunnyside and Toppenish.
The nonprofit Virginia Mason Health System and CHI Franciscan — along with CommonSpirit Health, parent company of CHI Franciscan — began exploring a merger last summer. Discussions are still underway.
The possible loss of additional services, which would make it harder for the city to attract specialized medical professionals, spurred the retired medical community into action, Haven said.
“When we were in the medical community, we were blessed,” he said. “We had a good group of specialists and doctors. Over the last few years we’ve seen a diminution.
“No open-heart surgery,” he said. “No neurology service. No plastic surgeons. General surgeons in short supply. It’s been happening gradually over the last several years, but it’s been greatly accelerated since Virginia Mason Memorial took over.”
The retired medical community’s ad also noted the city’s medical professionals used to include multiple board-certified physicians and surgeons, designating the city as a “tertiary care” location, or a referral center, for complicated cases, including for those who needed open-heart surgery. Now, the retired doctors said in the ad, the hospital system has a highly reduced number of specialists and “soon will be designated” as a “secondary” referral center.
For more complicated issues — even issues like ruptured aneurysms, heart attacks, or strokes, where minutes could save a life — people may be referred to medical facilities in Spokane or Seattle, the retired doctors said.
“That’s not good for our community, or any community,” Haven said. “We think this merger would take patient care down another step.”
Virginia Mason said the merger would not change the hospital’s referral designation.
“We have no plans to reduce care offerings or change the referral designation at Virginia Mason Memorial,” officials said in their email.
Some advocates worry the merger will affect access to reproductive health care and Death with Dignity services. CHI Franciscan is bound by the Ethical and Religious Directives for Catholic Health Care Services, which limit abortion and physician-assisted death for terminally ill patients.
In August, Virginia Mason officials said they would ensure the merger does not cause CHI Franciscan to come out of compliance with the directives.
“These services would continue to be accessible for our communities in the settings they are already typically delivered, which are outpatient treatment centers outside of the Virginia Mason health system,” Virginia Mason officials said this week.
Decisions to make
Twiss said Memorial has never been in a better position to pursue independence. He said there are no other competitors, Memorial’s financial situation is more stable than Virginia Mason’s, and Memorial would have the community’s support. There are also resources in Yakima, including its medical school and the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic, that could be used to entice specialty physicians to practice in Yakima, he said.
Virginia Mason denied that the partnership would make it more difficult to retain and attract quality physicians to the Yakima area. As a combined organization, CHI Franciscan and Virginia Mason would have increased ability to expand care and invest in innovation, making it easier for patients to get accessible, personalized care, officials said.
“We believe that this partnership would allow for increased access for patients to receive care and would provide better value,” Virginia Mason said in its written statement. “It’s our hope that the combined organization will expand care and that this change would also provide new opportunities for our providers and staff. Our two organizations are home to some of the best minds in health care, and we expect that the new health system will continue to attract top talent.”
Twiss and Haven said doctors are planning to present their case for independence to Memorial Thursday evening.