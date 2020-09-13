The Asian Pacific Islander Coalition of Yakima will hold a virtual Democracy Day Summit on Tuesday, Sept. 15, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.
The first half of the summit will feature keynote speeches from civil rights activists, while the second half will focus on hearing from gubernatorial candidates.
Keynote speakers include Helen Zia, a Chinese American journalist and activist for Asian American and LGBTQ rights, and M. Adams and Kabzuag Vaj, the founders of Freedom Inc, a Black and Southeast Asian non-profit organization that works with low- to no-income communities of color.
The Democracy Day Summit is a first-time virtual statewide event. Those registering for the summit will receive T-shirts and the opportunity to win vouchers to Yakima-owned Asian Pacific Islander restaurants and Filipino Take-Out businesses.
Those interested can register at rebrand.ly/aapisummit. A link to the summit will be sent 24 hours before the event.