Ricky Pond grew up dancing. He started clogging as a kid, clogged and competed through high school, performed as part of a university dance team and taught dance after graduating.
The Yakima father of four still has the skills and the fitness to keep dancing at age 48. He’s performed for others for most of his life. But dancing for social media fans around the world is different, especially when he’s interacting with them live online.
“They scream; they cry,” said Pond, also known as the “Dancing Dad.” “My kids, they couldn’t believe it.”
As of Friday, Pond had nearly 860,000 TikTok followers and 12.3 million likes for his TikTok dance videos. He had 556,000 followers on Instagram and many fans in India thanks to his joyous dancing to Bollywood tracks.
The graphic designer’s social media career began early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Two of his kids wanted to make and post dance videos on TikTok. They got Dad on TikTok and wheedled him into making videos, hoping for some likes and follows. Funny how that worked out. Dad’s videos outpaced theirs and skyrocketed in popularity when he embraced Bollywood.
Pond’s obvious talent and love for dancing, his big smile and upbeat attitude make viewers happy. They share his videos with family and friends, request more and comment, comment, comment. “Big fan love from Nepal” one fan wrote. “love from Pakistan bro,” Lary commented. “Get it!! Seeing you dance always makes me smile” another declared.
“Ricky Pond’s dance videos are just so good that the internet cannot get enough of it,” India Today reporter Raya Ghosh wrote in late December.
His next step is appearing on the NBC dance-challenge series ”Dancing with Myself.” A new group of 12 dancers competes every week, and Pond is among them in next Tuesday’s episode, which airs at 10 p.m. and streams the next day on Peacock.
The 12 contestants go through six rounds, with the studio audience selecting their favorites. By the episode’s end, the last two standing face off. Though there are celebrity judges, the audience chooses the best dancer of the night, who receives a cash prize.
Pond’s popularity on social media prompted show producers to reach out and invite him to participate. So far, none of this has meant he can quit his day job. He has done a few product endorsements and has had chances to fly to India and appear on TV, but there’s still work to do around the big historic house on Tieton Drive, still kids to shuttle to various pursuits and dogs to feed. That’s fine with Pond.
“It’s always been about having fun with the kids and dancing,” he said. “We’re all just having fun.”
Family ties
Some of Pond’s most delightful dance reels are with son Dallin, who is 16 and will be a junior at West Valley High School. Dallin had just as much fun as his dad when they paired up for "Slidin’” by Jason Derulo, prompting one commenter to exclaim, “Your son is adorable!! So much fun.”
Dallin donned a pineapple onesie for "Holiday — Little Mix" by Dylan Ivan Smith. His dad is dancing in a short-sleeved plaid shirt and khakis. That was probably what he wore that day to work at Rainier Fruit, where he’s a graphic designer.
Sometimes father and son wear Indian clothing sent by fans. Occasionally Pond dances in shorts and a T-shirt, or cycling clothes. He usually rides his bike to work and has been an athlete of one kind or another pretty much his whole life. Pond was a swimmer, football and soccer player before he followed his sisters’ lead and started clogging at age 8.
“It was family-oriented,” Pond said of dancing, and that’s still important. Along with Dallin, he and wife, Roxane, have a 22-year-old son, Garret; 19-year-old Audrey and Emma, who is 14 and will be a freshman at West Valley. And though not all are as devoted to, or as famous because of dance videos, they have fun with them.
“There’s times I wish they would get more into it,” Pond said, laughing.
Pond grew up in Utah. He and Roxane, who graduated from West Valley High School as Roxane Fuhrman, met as students at then-Ricks College (now BYU-Idaho) in Rexburg, Idaho, and married in 1996. After Ricky earned his bachelor of fine arts degree from ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena, Calif., they moved to Seattle for his work as a graphic artist in 2000, then relocated to West Valley.
The first Pond dance video went up on March 26, 2020. Audrey and Dallin’s obsession with TikTok started it all, their dad said.
“My kids, my wife and I were just watching TV. They were bored,” Pond recalled. Audrey and Dallin were into the social media dance craze and thought they could convince their dad to make a video that would go viral.
He turned them down. They renewed their pleas about 20 minutes, Pond said. “Dad, come on, let’s do this dance on TikTok. We made you an account,” they said.
That was so much fun, they made a few more. People started suggesting different songs and dances of all kinds; Pond had performed folk dances from around the world in college, and was willing to do that again, which led to the Bollywood tracks. In a couple months he had 25,000 followers on TikTok and created an Instagram account because TikTok is banned in India.
Teenagers’ interests often come and go quickly, and as their dad’s dancing exploded in popularity and he became even more devoted to posting dance videos, the kids’ participation dropped off. “Dad, we still have friends!” they told him good-naturedly.
They occasionally report with great dramatic flourish (and mock horror) if a teacher or friend starts following Pond. “Me going viral, it sort of backfired on them,” he said.
Daily routine
Pond posts a new dance video every day. On workdays he usually gets home around 5:30, decompresses a bit and then spends about an hour learning, recording and posting a dance. Roxane, a parapro at Wide Hollow Elementary, is taking night classes online, so that works out well for both.
When the weather is good, Pond dances under a big corkscrew willow next to the driveway, on the east side of the big two-story house. He carefully places his ring light in the grass, adjusts his phone, backs up and starts dancing. Sometimes he has to clear branches from his favorite outside dance spot. He has recorded a few with traffic on Tieton in the background, but Pond admits he’s a little shy about where he records his videos.
“My kids always want to go different places,” he said.
Many of the several hundred dance videos on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok were shot inside the house. Some feature Pond and Dallin, Pond and other of their kids and even fellow members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on their missions. There’s at least one video of Pond dancing in a suit and tie. “That’s probably after church,” he said.
this dance is so fun! Dc: Erika Song is As It Was by Harry Styles!#asitwas #dance #tiktok #rickypond
Though Pond is a skilled dancer, videos usually require several takes. “He’s a perfectionist,” Roxane said. “None of the rest of us are.”
She’s a dancer too; they attended college dances while dating. But these days, “my thing is just being mom and making sure my kids are being respectful people and raising them. That’s my most important thing,” she said. “Making ends meet, just regular 9-to-5 jobs and dinner, laundry.”
Roxane doesn’t like being on social media very much, she said, and she was concerned about aspects that aren’t family-friendly. She declined a TikTok account but said the kids could get one if they convinced their dad.
“It was just a joke — let’s see how many likes we can get dad to have,” she said. “With the Indian music, it just kind of took off. It’s been surreal.”
They’re still trying to figure out how Pond’s social media popularity took off so fast and why, Roxane said. She was nervous at first.
“The people in India have been really sweet. I worried more about trollers or mean people, especially with my kids’ accounts. I don’t anything being said about the kids. You hear horrible stories about people trolling kids,” she said. “It was a scary thing for me at first.”
She doesn’t worry about it so much anymore. And like his wife, Pond hasn’t shared much about it with co-workers. For a man with a worldwide following — and multiple stories in media outlets outside the United States — the Dancing Dad has a remarkably low-key profile closer to home.
That may change with his television appearance. And Pond isn’t sure how long he will keep making and posting daily videos. Though the pandemic persists, more aspects of life are returning, which could mean less time for videos and interacting with his fans.
He’s not slowing down any time soon, though. And Roxane appreciates the positive support of her family and her husband. She knows how much he loves to dance, and it’s just a fun way to decompress after stressful days.
“It’s been nice to have a way for him to come home from work and still do some dancing,” she said. “It’s kind of like his out. It’s been good for him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.