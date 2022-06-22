Yakima’s Dancing Dad, Ricky Pond, put his heart into an appearance on the “Dancing with Myself” television competition on Tuesday but didn't advance past the second round.
Pond's joyful dances with his family on TikTok and Instagram have generated a large social media following.
Some of his fellow competitors were a cancer survivor and stay-at-home mom, a Starbucks barista, a sales manager, a Trader Joe’s employee, a fourth-grade teacher, a general contractor and Deputy B, a retired law enforcement officer.
The show’s judges are Shakira, Liza Koshy and Nick Jonas. Jonas asked Pond to demonstrate his clogging expertise.
“Keep clogging,” Jonas told him as the judges saved him to advance past the first round.
Pond had tough competition in the second round in a freestyle face-off against 15-year-old Lily Goehring, who did a twisting cartwheel and modified handstand. Lily won the episode, earning a $25,000 prize.
“Dancing with Myself” on NBC was inspired by dance routines on social media. It presents a series of high-energy dance challenges each week, along with instructions to follow along at home.
"I think what's awesome about the show is it's everyday people," Pond said before Tuesday's episode aired. "We're all just having fun."
The show was taped in Atlanta over a few days in mid-March. Show producers messaged Pond on Instagram and emailed him to invite him to participate. After a Zoom meeting and interview, along with some dance videos to audition with, he made it as one of 12 contestants on Tuesday's episode.
Pond hasn't been able to talk much about the experience until now.
"It was a lot of fun and it's kind of fun to be able to talk about the show a little bit more at this point because people know the outcome of our episode," said Pond, who is a graphic designer at Rainier Fruit and is still pretty low-key about it at work.
He enjoyed bonding with other cast members and "built some awesome relationships and friendships in just a few days," Pond said. Their hotel was full of dancers, influencers and TikTok stars.
"At night the foyer and everything was just hopping. We were just talking and making videos and people were (collaborating) with each other and it was loud and it was exciting," Pond said. "There were people that I follow and people that recognized me. It was cool."
As with any production, there's a lot more viewers don't see.
"That first round ... that first dance we had to do eight or nine times in a row. It felt like we ran two miles; I was dead. I was so tired," Pond said. "We had been on stage in those pods for an hour before we even started filming. We were dancing, entertaining the audience. We were being judged even before the show started."
Taping the show was fun, "but it was quick," he added. "The day before, we had rehearsals. They kind of walked us through the program. Once we got on stage, it was nothing like they told us. We'd go through a round, then they'd close the thing. Boom, we were on to the second round. There was no time to practice for that second round."
That's probably part of the whole experience, seeing how competitors would react to unknowns, Pond said. It was interesting being involved in the show, "then sitting down and watching what they edited out, what they kept," he said.
"It's definitely edited. The conversation I had with Nick, it was a 3-minute conversation cut down to 15 seconds," Pond said.
For those who didn't see it Tuesday night, the episode is available on Peacock and Hulu.
