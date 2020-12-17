Yakima County’s Christian faith leaders are gearing up for meaningful Christmas celebrations, with a host of creative accommodations to keep congregants both spiritually connected and safe.
Health recommendations to slow the spread of COVID-19 will extend into this year’s holiday season, with the Yakima Health District reminding people to mask, social distance, limit gatherings, wash hands frequently and stay home if sick.
While the state’s guidelines allow for church occupancy at 25% capacity, several local pastors said they’ve canceled in-person services but will plan to host virtual worship opportunities.
Other churches going remote have added to their traditional services to help people feel more connected, despite the lack of in-person gatherings.
Still others are planning hybrid in-person and remote worship opportunities Christmas Eve.
The pandemic may have inspired some of the messages they’ll be sharing in their sermons, but many clergy said their focus will remain on the birth of Jesus the Christ and his message of new life, hope, and renewal.
Whatever your comfort levels with the existing health recommendations and precautions, meaningful ways to observe this Christmas season exist here in the Yakima Valley.
Happy (hybrid) holidays
This year’s Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Masses will be offered both virtually and in person throughout the region, said Bishop Joseph J. Tyson of the Yakima Diocese.
In-person services will align with state mandates for 25% capacity or 200 people, whichever is less. Church staff also are following recommended safety precautions, including taking the temperatures of all who enter churches, maintaining social distancing of at least 6 feet between people, and sanitizing surfaces.
Remote offerings include air time on Christmas through TV-stations KAPP and KVEW and the Catholic TV station on Channel 36.5, as well as TV-Azteca and TV-Estrella for Spanish speakers. Catholic churches also will be livestreaming services through their respective Facebook pages for those who don’t have cable or access to on-air broadcasts, Tyson said.
Las Posadas — a nine-day religious observance in the United States and Latin American commemorating the Nativity story — also will be taking place in-person at various churches.
In past years, these celebrations involved indoor gatherings. More than 200 people attended a single evening of last year’s Las Posadas at St. Paul’s Cathedral in Yakima, which featured Spanish Christmas carols and pastorales, or short plays.
Tyson said this year, due to COVID-19, Las Posadas celebrations will take place outdoors, with masking and social distancing to help keep people safe.
Mark Grange, pastor of Heights Church at 101 Butterfield Road in Yakima, said the church will hold in-person services at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Christmas Eve. People will be able to worship in the main body of the church or in overflow rooms. The service also will be livestreamed for congregants more comfortable staying home.
“Part of the COVID experiment and reality is finding a balance between having these creative and innovative measures, but also having moments of normalcy,” Grange said. “Those who show up in person are going to be those who, for their own spirituality or mental health, need the proximity.”
Grange added that the church supports the health recommendations and will require masking and social distancing for in-person participants.
“For those who don’t want to celebrate in person, our online service is great,” he said. “We want to celebrate both. We’ve offered both so that, at the end of the day, you can do what you think is best for your family.”
Yakima’s Covenant Church, at 6015 Summitview Avenue in Yakima, also has hybrid options available.
The online service will involve singing Christmas carols and worship, while the in-person service will start at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24.
“Although it is unlikely that congregational singing will be allowed by that point, this will still be a worshipful experience full of the true meaning of Christmas,” the Covenant Church website says.
Remote reflections
Wesley United Methodist Church will be offering its annual Christmas services virtually this year, said Pastor Shane Moore.
“Wesley UMC is striving to keep people as safe as possible, so we are not having an in-person Christmas Eve service,” Moore said. “We know that for many Christmas Eve worship is a time to connect celebrating the birth of Jesus and to reconnect with those visiting from out of town, but this year the best way to care for one another is not to be in-person.”
Instead, the church will be offering a service through YouTube, modeled on a family service called “The ABCs of Christmas,” that will also be available via the church’s website, Moore said.
The nondenominational Unity Church of Yakima also will be offering remote holiday worship opportunities this year. Ron Palumbo, the newly-installed reverend, said several of the congregation’s members are in the “high-risk” categories and wanted remote options.
Unity’s annual candlelight Christmas celebration, known to congregants as the Twelve Powers of Christmas service, will happen Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. The service invites people to meditate on which of the 12 spiritual powers — faith, strength, wisdom, love, power, imagination, understanding, will, order, zeal, renunciation, and life — they would like to focus on in the new year.
Wednesday, Dec. 23, the church also will be offering a a morning “mid-week meditation”— a new feature to help keep people connected to an inner center of calm — and a Christmas Eve meditation at 7 p.m Dec. 24.
Viewers can tune into the virtual services by visiting unityyakima.org.
Messages of hope, rebirth, renewal
Tyson said the Virgen de Guadalupe’s apparitions have been on his mind as Advent approaches.
Most often people focus on the Virgen’s four apparitions to Juan Diego, a Mexican saint who encountered her on Tepeyac Hill in Mexico City. But, according to tradition, the Virgen appeared a fifth time to Juan Diego’s uncle Juan Bernardino, who was on his death bed with cocoliztli — a plague recurrent from the early 1500s through the early 1800s, likely caused by salmonella and with symptoms of fever and bleeding — but recovered after the visitation.
The visit to Juan Bernardino is Tyson’s focus this season, he said.
“She specifically appears to someone facing death from a pandemic,” Tyson said. “We believe that fifth apparition may have messages of comfort for some this year.”
The Virgen’s presence — then and now — is a reminder to people that they are not alone. The fifth apparition also asks people to consider being instruments of mercy and consolation to others, Tyson said.
“There is no getting around that this is going to be a hard Christmas,” he said. “But it’s important to focus on the gift of life, and that we are taking efforts to mask up and social distance because we love our families, our abuelitos and abuelitas.”
Palumbo has been focusing his talks on stepping into one’s inherent divinity.
“Christmas is always about the Christ being born anew in ourselves,” he said. “First you have to awaken to your divinity, and then you have to live it.”
Grange noted that people choosing to worship in their homes this year underscores a truth from biblical times not often at the forefront of the Christmas season.
“Jesus didn’t come to save synagogues or buildings,” he said. “He brought his presence to every dark alley and street corner. If there is one thing that COVID has done, it’s pried our hands off our idols and our buildings, the idea that we have to worship at a specific time or day of the week.”
He added that this year’s limitations — if approached with the right mindset — could help make this “the best Christmas ever.”
“There is an opportunity,” he said. “Even though this could be the most challenging Christmas time we might ever experience, it could also be the best, because we’ve got to get very creative and intentional about Jesus and family. When we make it all about the building or the place, we could miss out on what God is trying to do. If we could embrace these moments, there are new ways that God can operate in our lives.”