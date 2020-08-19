Yakima’s low-barrier homeless shelter Camp Hope will be in the hands of a new nonprofit, Grace City Outreach, given a unanimous vote by the Yakima City Council on Tuesday.
The council voted 6-0 to approve the lease transfer to Grace City. Councilman Jason White was absent, as he has been from meetings since June 16.
The new nonprofit will be run by a familiar community leader — Mike Kay, the director of Camp Hope.
The county’s 2020 point-in-time count of homelessness has not yet been released. But as of last year’s count, there were 172 people considered chronically homeless in Yakima County, a number believed to be an undercount.
The 2019 report also noted that the majority of those people slept in an emergency shelter the night before the count, with a smaller number sleeping outside or in vehicles.
The city agreed to lease land near the wastewater treatment plant to Sunrise Outreach Center of Yakima in 2019, at no cost, for three years in exchange for homeless services. Another nonprofit opened the camp in that location in 2017.
This year, Sunrise Outreach announced to city leaders that it no longer wanted to run the encampment. Kay started the new religious nonprofit to take over.
The council’s vote Tuesday means Grace City Outreach will take over the lease and agreement for the property starting immediately through July 31, 2023. Grace City Outreach will fill immediate needs and empower people with tools to get back to living healthy, productive lives.
The contract terms note the lease can be renewed in one-year increments for two years after, or until July 31, 2025.
The contract also notes that Grace City Outreach will not be allowed to deny homelessness services to people based on a person’s religion.
Under the new contract, there are no requirements for people to vacate the premises, as there have been in the past. The structures on site are temporary.
Grace City’s plan says services at Camp Hope will continue as they have for the past year and a half.
The encampment will be able to serve up to 100 people per night. Residents will need to check in and out and register if they plan to stay the night. The camp’s large, dorm-style tents will remain, with separate areas for male and female residents.
The camp will remain a low-barrier shelter, meaning drug and alcohol possession and use are not allowed on site, but people who do not arrive sober will be allowed to stay within the camp. Couples will be allowed to stay together, and people with pets can bring them.
The plan also says Grace City will partner with Comprehensive Healthcare and Entrust Community Services to provide mental health services and workplace training and support programs, respectively.
The plan also includes diagrams of some rearranging of the camp’s space to minimize people’s exposure to COVID-19.
Councilwoman Soneya Lund, who moved for the council to approve the lease transfer, said it was basic housekeeping.
“It’s continuing the care and services that are there,” Lund said.