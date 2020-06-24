Camp Hope is headed for funding problems that could drastically impact services, organizers said.
The homeless encampment behind the former Kmart in east Yakima relies on funding from Yakima County’s homeless program.
But a significant decline in the amount the camp expected to receive this grant cycle is driving away its current operator, Sunrise Outreach.
“I didn’t feel like I could make it work,” said Sunrise Outreach Director Dave Hanson.
The camp stood to receive $304,250 a year over the two-year grant cycle, down from the $475,000 annual grant it received in previous years.
“It’s a pretty substantial hit,” said camp director Mike Kay. “It’s almost a $180,000 a year cut. It’s a pretty significant blow.”
The camp has been housing about 90 homeless people a night in military tents. The camp has electricity, portable showers and restrooms. Meals are prepared on site.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the camp has been on lockdown, and isolation and quarantine areas have been established. The camp has yet to see anyone infected with the respiratory virus.
Kay hoped to keep the camp going by forming a new nonprofit, Grace City Outreach. However, the new nonprofit has yet to obtain federal nonprofit status and subsequently wasn’t funded by the county.
Sunrise Outreach’s contract to operate the camp expires at the end of the month.
In an emergency move, Yakima County commissioners extended that contract and approved funding the camp on a temporary month-to-month basis, said Esther Magasis, director of the county’s human services department.
“Especially now because of COVID-19, I think it would be tough for us to lose any of our shelter capacity,” she said.
Hanson has agreed to continue camp operations on the month-to-month basis as well as help Kay get Grace City up to full speed.
“Mike and I are working very closely together to do everything we can for Grace City,” he said. “Sunrise has offered to act as an umbrella for Grace City until they get nonprofit status.”
Grace City did acquire nonprofit status from the state, but the pandemic has closed IRS offices and slowed the federal process, Hanson said.
The county funds that would have been awarded to the camp — $608,500 in all over two years — have been set aside. Some of them will be used to keep the camp operating temporarily.
However, there is no guarantee the camp will be awarded any of the remaining funds once it does get its organizational changes resolved.
Whatever is left will undergo a competitive bidding process, which is required by law, Magasis said.
Service providers are selected based on a scoring system and the camp scored high in several areas, she said.
The camp would have received the greatest portion of the $750,000 that was awarded to low-barrier shelters.
Rod’s House, a drop-in shelter for youth, received $46,500, Yakima Neighborhood Health Services was awarded $75,000 and Triumph Treatment Centers received $20,000.
In all, nearly $3.5 million in homeless funds were awarded to service providers countywide in several service areas.
Kay said he hopes to acquire the status by late summer or early fall. He’s critical of the changes in funding.
In addition to reductions, the camp’s outreach work wasn’t funded at all this grant cycle, which spans from July 1 through June 31, 2022.
The camp has several outreach programs, including providing hospital rides to those without transportation, delivering prescriptions to those who are housebound, and cleaning up messes at businesses made by those still living on the streets.
“To me, that’s really unfortunate,” Kay said. “I have to make a decision come July 1. Do I stop the outreach?”
Kay said he’s seeking a state grant to help but anticipates much competition for any funding sources given the pandemic.
Decreases in homeless funding have been prompted by uncertainty caused by the pandemic, Magasis said.
The county receives more than $1 million a year in local funds from filing fees such as property transfers for the homeless fund, and it passes through state and federal homeless funds to service providers.
Magasis said the state Department of Commerce is planning to make 15% cuts across the board in response to the pandemic.
“We’re not sure yet what’s going to happen,” she said. “We’re trying to buckle down a little bit.”