Camp Hope received a $1,700 donation from the Sea Galley Restaurant and Yakima Association of Realtors Monday for the construction of tiny homes for people experiencing homelessness.
Director Mike Kay said the donation puts the organization over the $30,000 mark for the project planned at the existing homelessness service provider site near East Nob Hill Boulevard and Interstate 82. The plan to add up to 10 RV parking spaces and build up to 45 tiny homes in phases over the next year requires about $120,000 in fundraising.
The temporary housing options included in this project offer a place for people who are transitioning to congregate living or not yet comfortable moving into a congregate shelter. The first phase of the project will be constructing tiny homes for people who have a high level of trauma and cannot live in a congregate setting.
Kay said the homes are being designed and built by a local manufacturer using shipping containers, with input from Comprehensive Health and Triumph Treatment.
Each container will be split into two single units with a bed, underbed storage, a desk and a closet, he said. The homes are designed to be durable and well-insulated to protect against extreme temperatures.
Kay said the funds raised so far will be used to start electrical work and other preparations for the first set of tiny homes.
The second phase will include tiny homes for families seeking shelter. In a news release, Kay said Camp Hope’s Norm Childress Memorial Shelter for families is at capacity with a waiting list.
The third phase will be additional tiny homes for people transitioning into independent living, the release said.
Camp Hope’s recent fundraising gala aimed to support the project. Kay said that effort raised $35,000 overall with $11,000 dedicated to the tiny home project.
