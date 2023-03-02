Barge-Lincoln Elementary School in Yakima was in secure-and-teach mode for about half an hour Thursday morning due to police activity in the area, Yakima School District communications specialist Ashley LaRiviere said.

During a secure-and-teach, no one is allowed to come onto or leave campus. The purpose is to keep students and staff safe from possible nearby threats, according to YSD’s definition.

Initiated by the Yakima Police Department, Barge-Lincoln’s secure-and-teach began at 10:47 a.m. and ended at 11:13 a.m., LaRiviere said.

LaRiviere did not have any information on the nature of the police activity. YPD did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

Contact Vanessa Ontiveros at vontiveros@yakimaherald.com.

Education Reporter

Vanessa Ontiveros is the education reporter at the Yakima Herald-Republic. She grew up near Los Angeles but has happily made Yakima her new home. She is passionate about reporting stories that serve the community and highlight various aspects of the educational system.She also hosts a podcast that discusses local arts education, Yakima Arts Talk, available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. The daughter of two longtime public school teachers, she is always looking to include community voices in her work.

