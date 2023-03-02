Barge-Lincoln Elementary School in Yakima was in secure-and-teach mode for about half an hour Thursday morning due to police activity in the area, Yakima School District communications specialist Ashley LaRiviere said.
During a secure-and-teach, no one is allowed to come onto or leave campus. The purpose is to keep students and staff safe from possible nearby threats, according to YSD’s definition.
Initiated by the Yakima Police Department, Barge-Lincoln’s secure-and-teach began at 10:47 a.m. and ended at 11:13 a.m., LaRiviere said.
LaRiviere did not have any information on the nature of the police activity. YPD did not immediately respond to a request for more information.
