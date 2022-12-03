The city of Yakima has extended yard waste pickup through Dec. 12.
“Due to the unusual warmer weather this year, much of the foliage has yet to drop,” Public Works Director Scott Schafer said in a news release.
The service typically ends Nov. 30.
Customers are asked to have their green yard waste cart available by 6 a.m. on the curb or alley on the day of scheduled pickup.
There is a charge for the service, which is limited to collecting grass clippings, leaves and small branches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.