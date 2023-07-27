A community organization that works with people affected by the criminal justice system is organizing its first workshop in Yakima on Saturday.
The advocacy group Civil Survival will put on the workshop hosted by formerly incarcerated individuals. It will cover social justice and advocacy for those who have experienced incarceration, according to Communications Specialist Chelsea Dimas.
The event is free and open to all community members. It will take place Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Yakima County Democrats’ office on 402 S. Third St. There will be breakfast, lunch and beverages, according to the press release.
“The workshop includes discussing the barriers impacted community members go through upon release, the importance of organizing, learning how a bill becomes law, how to have your voice heard,” the news release said.
People can register for the event online at https://civilsurvival.org/event/yakima/. Registration is highly encouraged.
