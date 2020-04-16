Michelle Joe remembers walking upstairs to use the bathroom on the morning of March 12. More than two weeks later, she regained consciousness in Virginia Mason Memorial hospital, trying to understand what happened.
Nurses said she’d been in the hospital for 15 days, Joe recalled in a phone interview, her voice low and raspy from lengthy intubation. She had survived two pulmonary embolisms. The blood clots traveled from her legs to lodge in her lungs. Her hospitalization was not related to the new coronavirus.
Blood clots killed her 12-year-old daughter, Cassandra Michelle Turner, in 2004. Embolisms nearly killed Joe, too. “My mom told me I died eight times,” Joe said. But she always struggled back, powered by an unfinished mission.
While she was fighting for her life, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed legislation named for Joe’s son, Cody Turner, who has been missing since late July 2015. Cody’s Law, which goes into effect June 11, requires investigating agencies to file a missing person report with the Washington State Patrol’s Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit, collect DNA samples from family members and ask family or next of kin for consent to get dental records.
Authorities will also enter missing persons cases into the National Crime Information Center. Operated by the FBI, the center is a massive electronic clearinghouse of crime data provided by the FBI, federal, state, local and foreign criminal justice agencies and authorized courts. It is used by law enforcement agencies nationwide.
Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale, was lead sponsor of Cody’s Law, which makes other changes as well. If a body or remains are still unidentified 30 days after discovery, the law requires the investigating county coroner or county medical examiner to submit information to NamUS, a public clearinghouse for missing, unidentified and unclaimed person cases across the United States.
Inslee signed the bill on March 18, while Joe was still unconscious.
“I remember when I woke up the nurses told me Cody’s Law had been signed by Gov. Inslee. That was a nice surprise,” said Joe, who got out of the hospital on April 2.
“I’m just glad the bill got signed. I kept telling (Mosbrucker) I had faith.”
‘It’s really a miracle’Joe is living with her sister, Jennifer Kramer-Paul, as she recovers. Kramer-Paul posted updates on social media about her sister’s condition during her three-week hospitalization.
Because of efforts to protect patients and staff and combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, Kramer-Paul was able to stay with her only the first night. The next day, the hospital began restricting all volunteers and visitors, with few exceptions. “We weren’t able to be there with her,” said Kramer-Paul, who called twice a day for information.
In a Facebook post on March 28, Kramer-Paul talked about a phone call with her sister where she explained how life had changed drastically while Joe was unconscious.
“I updated her on the craziness of the world and that pretty much everything is shut down, and that the hospital has been shut down since the day after she got there,” Kramer-Paul wrote about the short call. “I did tell her about all the support she has been getting and prayers that have been said, and she is thankful.”
Joe was tested for COVID-19, and her test came back negative. Kramer-Paul is thankful she didn’t have to fight COVID-19 in her already daunting battle. Her prognosis was poor at one point; doctors gave Joe a 15% chance of surviving, Kramer-Paul said, which makes her recovery even more astounding.
“It’s nothing short of remarkable,” Kramer-Paul said. And though her sister was without oxygen for an extended period of time as medical staff performed CPR in the emergency room, Joe suffered no brain damage.
Her doctor couldn’t run a CAT scan because of Joe’s fragile condition but suspected blood clots; this is the second time Joe has been hospitalized because of them.
“She has had a history of them. .... unfortunately she was not taking her blood thinners like she should have been, but she will be now, as long as she’s staying with me,” Kramer-Paul said. “It’s just one of those invisible things. ... She just probably wasn’t thinking about it.”
Without being able to encourage her in person, Kramer-Paul asked nurses to pass along messages. Nurses told Joe when Cody’s Law was signed. Kramer-Paul wanted them to remind Joe that she hadn’t married the singer Adam Lambert yet, and she had to pull through for that.
Joe came back slowly, eating only a little bit at first, her words barely above a whisper because of the rawness of her throat. Even now her sister often speaks for her as Joe can’t talk long before her voice, further muffled by a face mask, dwindles quickly.
Other than that, and her use of a walker with a seat so she can rest when necessary, Joe is doing well, said Kramer-Paul, who is the youngest of three sisters. Like many others these days, the two are keeping in touch with family by video. Middle sister Kim Dodd lives in Bellingham and their parents are in Union Gap.
Walks at Tahoma Cemetery provide exercise for Joe, who hasn’t needed physical therapy. Kramer-Paul’s house is nearby, and they often visit Cassie’s grave, which is decorated with flowers and a bright pinwheel.
“She’s pretty fiercely independent,” Kramer-Paul said. “She’s getting around just fine on her own.”
Advocacy work
Her recovery is “definitely a God thing,” she added. And she strongly believes Cody and Cassie had something to do with it, too.
“’Nope Mom, not right now,’” Kramer-Paul imagined them saying. “She’s still got stuff she’s gotta get done.”
That includes Joe’s determination to advocate for her son and others with missing loved ones. Joe manages a Facebook page centered on her son’s disappearance, Find Cody Turner, and is an administrator of the Yakima Scan Missing Persons page on Facebook, both created in August 2015.
She helps others whose loved ones are missing and speaks about the issue before the Yakima City Council, which has designated May as missing persons month.
As she stood at Cassie’s grave Wednesday, Joe talked about losing her daughter. “I know where’s she at. I know why she died,” she said. Someday, she hopes to have those answers for her son and bring him to rest next to Cassie.
“This empty spot — that’s where Cody’s going to go when he’s found,” Joe said.