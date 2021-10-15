A 22-year-old Yakima woman was killed early Friday morning in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 12.
Anahi Rivera-Chavez was riding in a 2010 Toyota Camry heading west on the highway about 3 miles west of Yakima when it was struck by a 2003 Dodge Ram pickup at the intersection with McCormick Road around 5:55 a.m., according to a Washington State Patrol news release. She and the Camry’s driver, 22-year-old Carlos Sanchez-Martinez of Yakima, were taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, where Rivera-Chavez was pronounced dead, the release said.
Sanchez-Martinez's condition was not immediately available.
Troopers said Cary L. Henning, the pickup’s driver, was heading south on McCormick Road when he failed to yield the right of way and hit the Camry.
A third vehicle, a 2011 Ford Edge, struck a tire in the road that came from the Camry, the release said.
Henning, 59, of Naches, and the Edge’s driver, 42-year-old Shannon G. Vanepps of Tieton, were not injured in the crash, the release said. All three vehicles were totaled, the release said.
All of those involved in the crash were wearing seat belts and intoxicants were not a factor, the release said. Henning is expected to be cited for failing to yield, the release said.
