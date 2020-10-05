A Yakima woman died Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 82, the Washington State Patrol reports.
The crash was reported at 8:26 p.m. about five miles west of Selah, according to a WSP news release.
Troopers said Rachel J. Teachout, 29, was driving a 2002 Acura MDX eastbound on the interstate when she lost control and left the roadway. Teachout was pronounced dead at Virginia Mason Memorial in Yakima.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. The WSP said Teachout was wearing a seatbelt, and it is unknown if intoxicants were a factor.