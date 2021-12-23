A Yakima woman was killed in Okanogan County as she was walking along U.S. Highway 97 early this month, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Melissa A. Casarez, 33, died Dec. 11 at the scene of a two-car collision at milepost 290, State Patrol reported. Casarez was walking southbound on the shoulder around 5 p.m. as Robert A. Funston, 32, of Wenatchee was driving southbound and approaching milepost 290.
Casarez failed to yield right of way and walked into the southbound lane, where she was struck by Funston, according to authorities. Jose M. Murillo Figueroa, 51, of Okanogan was also driving southbound and hit the back of Funston's car.
Funston was wearing a seatbelt and wasn't injured. Figueroa wore a seatbelt but was injured and taken to Mid-Valley Hospital in Omak, authorities said. Neither man was charged.
