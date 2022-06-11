A 24-year-old Yakima woman died early Saturday in a one-car crash on West Nob Hill Boulevard, the Yakima Police Department reported.
The crash happened around 2 a.m. near South 46th Avenue and West Nob Hill. When police and the Yakima Fire Department arrived, they found a car on its side in the roadway, the YPD reported on its Facebook page. The driver was pinned under the car, police said.
Fire and medical personnel confirmed at the crash site that the woman was dead. She was not wearing a seat belt, police said on Facebook.
Police said that according to their initial investigation, the driver was eastbound on West Nob Hill, lost control of her 2008 Honda Accord, hit a barrier wall and a telephone pole and rolled several times. Investigators say speeding is a suspected cause of the crash, but they do not know if intoxicants played a role, police said in their Facebook post.
There was no one else in the car, police said.
