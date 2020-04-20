A 46-year-old Yakima woman was taken to a hospital after the small plane in which she was a passenger clipped a hillside and flipped Sunday, according to a Kittitas County Sheriff's Office news release.
Pilot Josh Soracco, 39, attempted a low-approach flyover of the runway at the Take Five Airport in his single-engine Cessna but couldn't gain enough altitude to clear the ridge. The plane clipped the hillside and flipped near Roza View Drive and Arrowhead Road about 10 miles south of Ellensburg, the release said.
Soracco and his two passengers, Kristina Ring, 46, and Jessie Ring, 21, exited the downed aircraft under their own power, the release said.
Kristina Ring was later taken to an area hospital with back and neck pain, while Soracco and Jessie Ring had minor aches and pains, the release said.