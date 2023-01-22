YAKIMA — A 32-year-old Yakima woman died following a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning near River Road and Fruitvale Boulevard, police said.

Yakima police reported that the woman, whose name has not been released, was traveling west in the 3400 block of River Road between 2 and 3 a.m. Sunday.

Evidence at the scene indicates she was driving on River Road at excessive speeds and failed to properly handle a curve in the road, causing her vehicle to leave the roadway, a police news release said. It struck the railroad tracks, rolled and ejected the driver, who was the sole occupant, the release said.

The collision scene was discovered when a passing driver reported the damaged vehicle around 5:30 a.m., police reported.

The driver wasn't wearing a seatbelt, the release said.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact YPD Officer Jim Yates, lead investigator of the incident, at 509-575-6246 or james.yates@yakimawa.gov.

Contact Joel Donofrio at jdonofrio@yakimaherald.com.

Tags

Business Reporter

Joel Donofrio is the business reporter for the Yakima Herald. He was born and raised in the Chicago area, but he and his wife, Cathy, fell in love with the beauty (and low humidity) of the West and moved here in 2009, eventually relocating to Yakima in September 2021. They have two young adult children, Anthony and Joanna, and a dog, Molly.  When he is not taking photos of construction sites, tracking down new and relocating businesses or catching up on agricultural trends, Joel enjoys playing guitar, singing, listening to music and playing and watching sports. 

(2) comments

gjsmitty637683490413280034

Is this area not patrolled? Would she still be alive if found earlier?????

Add Reply
kbatku
kbatku

Wild that nobdy noticed the wreck for two hours

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment