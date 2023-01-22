YAKIMA — A 32-year-old Yakima woman died following a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning near River Road and Fruitvale Boulevard, police said.
Yakima police reported that the woman, whose name has not been released, was traveling west in the 3400 block of River Road between 2 and 3 a.m. Sunday.
Evidence at the scene indicates she was driving on River Road at excessive speeds and failed to properly handle a curve in the road, causing her vehicle to leave the roadway, a police news release said. It struck the railroad tracks, rolled and ejected the driver, who was the sole occupant, the release said.
The collision scene was discovered when a passing driver reported the damaged vehicle around 5:30 a.m., police reported.
The driver wasn't wearing a seatbelt, the release said.
Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact YPD Officer Jim Yates, lead investigator of the incident, at 509-575-6246 or james.yates@yakimawa.gov.
(2) comments
Is this area not patrolled? Would she still be alive if found earlier?????
Wild that nobdy noticed the wreck for two hours
