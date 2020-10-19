QUINCY — A Yakima woman died Friday from injuries suffered in a three-car crash about eight miles south of Quincy on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Patricia Milanes Moreno, 23, of Yakima, had been airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, where she died.
Milanes Moreno was driving north on state Route 281 on Tuesday when her vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and hit the left front of a car driven by Margarito Silvestre Calvario, 41, of Porterville, California. Milanes Moreno's car spun around in the southbound lane and was hit on the passenger side by a car driven by Lidia Rodriguez, 49, of George.
Rodriguez was transported to Quincy Valley Medical Center and later to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital. Silvestre Castro was not injured.