Carolyn “Fritzi” Bryant’s 100th birthday party New Year’s Day 2014 was a gala celebration with 300 people at the Yakima Valley Museum.
When she turned 107 Friday, the celebration at Landmark Care Center in Yakima was low-key by comparison. But it wasn’t because her family didn’t want more.
Bryant’s birthday party, at which she held court with six family members and friends from behind a plastic barrier, was a concession to the coronavirus pandemic that already sickened Bryant earlier this year.
However, Bryant was in good spirits as she opened her gifts, enjoyed cake and posed for pictures with family members from behind the protective screen.
“I’m lucky to be alive,” said Bryant, who raised seven children, created spa wear for Elizabeth Taylor and other celebrities, and saw two world wars and two pandemics. “I’m feeling fine.”
Nancy Frame, Bryant’s daughter, said Bryant is a strong woman who maintains a positive attitude about life, which she believes has contributed to her longevity.
“I’m 85 years old, and I have never heard my mother complain once in my life,” Frame said. “She has always been up and positive ... totally serene.”
Bryant, whose maiden name is Schassberger, was born Jan. 1, 1914, in Oroville, the daughter of German and Hungarian immigrants. Her father, Carl, was apprenticed as a tailor in Germany and emigrated to the United States when he was 17, living in the Lower East Side of New York City. That where he met his wife, Anne, who was the daughter of the tailor who employed him.
Bryant said a relative had told her father that the streets of America were paved with gold, something he quickly realized was not true after he arrived in New York.
Bryant’s parents went west, looking for new opportunities, and arrived in Oroville after stops in Montana and Spokane, Frame said. They would become among the first families to settle Longview, where Bryant became an accomplished pianist, organist and saxophone player.
During the 1918 flu pandemic, Bryant’s parents sewed masks for the government to help control the spread of the disease, said Susannah Frame, Bryant’s granddaughter an investigative reporter at KING-5 TV in Seattle.
The family moved to Yakima when Bryant was 18, and it was there that she met her husband, Frank. A medical student from Minnesota, Frank Bryant settled in Yakima, never completing his residency. The Bryants had seven children at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.
The Bryants would eventually wind up in Escondido, Calif., where Frank went into the avocado business, and Bryant started a design business for the Golden Door Spa. Designing and sewing robes, caftans and headgear for the spa’s clients, including Elizabeth Taylor, came naturally to Bryant, Frame said.
“She was a gifted seamstress,” Frame said, noting the influence of Bryant’s parents.
And she also has an eye for style that has continued throughout her life. Among the gifts she was given this year was a scarf — one of her favorite accessories — and Elizabeth Arden makeup.
Frank Bryant died in 1995 and Carolyn returned to Yakima in 2009, Frame said. In December 2018, she fell and broke her right shoulder and pelvis at an assisted-living center and was moved to Landmark where she recuperated and began to walk again.
She has stayed at Landmark since, which Frame said had better services for her.
In April, as Landmark shut down to visitors because of the coronavirus, Bryant developed a “horrible” cough, Frame said. She was among the first four residents at the center to test positive for COVID-19.
“We were all terrified,” Susannah Frame wrote in an account on KING-5’s website. “Although Fritzi doesn’t have any underlying health conditions, amazing in and of itself, we knew the elderly were most at risk.”
But Bryant proved resilient and recovered from the disease that killed 10 of her friends at Landmark. Two weeks later, she was dealing with a bout of shingles, Frame said, but she never felt any of the blisters.
“This woman is a phenom,” Frame said. “She’s survived cancer, a heart attack, has a stent and continues to survive.”
Bryant attributes her longevity and well-being to making friends, eating the right food and not taking life for granted. She considers each day a gift.
“Just enjoy every day and enjoy your friends,” she said.
The isolation of the pandemic has been a challenge for the family, but Frame said she calls her mother every day and uses FaceTime to see her.
But Bryant is optimistic about the situation.
“This will pass, and we’ll go back to having a good life without the coronavirus,” she said.