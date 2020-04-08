The city of Yakima will move forward with a competitive recruitment process to find its next permanent city manager.
The Yakima City Council authorized the city’s human resources department to move forward with a traditional competitive recruitment process at its Tuesday meeting.
The vote was 4-2, with City Council members Holly Cousens, Brad Hill, Soneya Lund and Eliana Macias in favor of a competitive recruitment process. Council members Kay Funk and Patricia Byers voted against. Councilman Jason White was absent.
Council members commended Interim City Manager Alex Meyerhoff for his work, but did not offer him a permanent job.
Meyerhoff started work on Nov. 8, and his six-month contract is set to expire in May. The council would have to act by April 21 to make any amendments to that contract, including extending it, said city spokesman Randy Beehler.
Hill, who requested the competitive recruitment process, said Meyerhoff had done a good job for the city but not actively recruiting additional candidates would be a disservice to the city.
“Alex is a strong candidate, and we know Alex, but the competitive process needs to take place,” Hill said. “I just think it’s good governance, and I can’t think of a good reason not to have that process.”
Cousens echoed those sentiments.
“Alex has done a good job, and I would encourage him to apply,” she said.
Funk said further discussion was needed to iron out matters related to the city manager contract that had led to dysfunction between the council and the manager in the past. She requested additional conversations, to take place in executive session, prior to launching the recruitment process in full.
Byers also asked for further discussions, to take place in executive sessions, so the council could decide the best approach.
Byers amended Hill’s main motion to include the executive sessions prior to the formal recruitment process, but the motion died for lack of a second. Funk said she could not support the amendment because the original motion was too problematic.
“I am in so much disagreement with the main motion that I would not be able to support it, even if amended,” Funk said.
In other action, the council extended a state of emergency declaration through May 7 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The council’s next meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 21. The meeting will be livestreamed on the city’s website and on Y-PAC.