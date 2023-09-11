The art of making Indigenous Fancy Dance bustles and preserving traditional Mexican heritage and culture through foods, embroidery and dance will be shared from master to apprentice through a program that conserves cultural traditions important to Washington’s communities.
Guadalupe Marquez of Wapato and apprentice Ellah Hunter of Yakima; Esmael Lopez and apprentice Ema Guzman, both of Yakima; and Leon/Waptášwaluk Thompson and apprentice Mersaedy Atkins of Toppenish are among the new apprenticeship pairs for the 2023-24 Heritage Arts Apprenticeship Program.
The Center for Washington Cultural Traditions announced the 15 teams of artists and culture bearers chosen to help preserve traditional arts, crafts or skills across the state. The center is managed through a partnership between ArtsWA and Humanities Washington, according to a news release.
Program participants may teach or study music, visual art, occupational arts, dance, culinary traditions, storytelling and other verbal arts and more. A skilled master artist will mentor an apprentice for at least 100 hours of one-on-one time throughout the program year.
Learn more about participants, their traditions and their progress throughout the year at waculture.org.
These are the participants from the Yakima Valley and their chosen cultural traditions:
• Comidas y Tejidos (foods and fabrics)
Master: Guadalupe Marquez, Wapato
Apprentice: Ellah Hunter, Yakima
This project sees artist Guadalupe Marquez passing on traditional Mexican knowledge, aesthetics and values through food and needlepoint to granddaughter Ellah Hunter.
• Danza Azteca-Chichimeca
Master Esmael Lopez, Yakima
Apprentice Ema Guzman, Yakima
Danza Azteca-Chichimeca is one of the biggest driving forces of Mexican Indigenous heritage and culture. Danza CeAtl Tonalli is a traditional dance group with roots in Mexico and branches across Washington.
• Reviving the Art of Bustle Making
Master: Leon/Waptášwaluk Thompson, Toppenish
Apprentice: Mersaedy Atkins, Toppenish
Master Leon/Waptášwaluk Thompson will be making Fancy Dance bustles — an important part of many Indigenous dance traditions— as well as teaching song, dance, histories and language to apprentice Mersaedy Atkins.
In addition to preserving traditional skills and generating income for the practitioners, the program also helps apprentices develop important leadership skills that will help them advocate for their communities.
“The HAAP program is vital because it really meets traditional artists where they live, and allows them to practice and teach as they want, where they want, and with whom they want,” said Thomas Grant Richardson, director of the Center for Washington Cultural Tradition.
Many who have been part of the Heritage Arts Apprenticeship Program use their experience to create businesses centered on their traditional products, or better establish themselves as teaching artists or paid performers. But most importantly, folk and traditional artists and practices provide meaningful ways for people to connect with their past, and to build bridges to other communities in the present.
The Heritage Arts Apprenticeship Program will culminate in a free event to introduce the public to the cultural traditions at a date and time to be announced.
