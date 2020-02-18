Yakima voters turned down a proposed city property tax increase in last week’s special election. Now it’s up to the Yakima City Council to decide what to do next.
As of Friday’s count, 63% of voters said no to a proposal from the city to increase taxes to pay for city services. The tally was 8,643 no votes to 5,089 yes votes.
Councilman Brad Hill said Thursday the election results showed “loud and clear” that voters don’t want to raise their own taxes.
“I don’t know if we can educate or inform them enough to change that outcome,” he said.
Washington state caps increases to property owners’ bills at 1% each year, which Yakima’s finance director said is not enough to keep up with cost-of-living increases.
With voter approval, the measure would have allowed the city to increase its regular property tax levy rate by 40 cents per $1,000 of assessed value for collection in 2021, or $3.10 per $1,000 assessed property value instead of this year’s levy rate of $2.70 per $1,000 assessed property value.
The proposal would have brought in an additional $3 million for the city’s general fund.
The Yakima Association of Realtors and the Central Washington Homebuilders Association came out against the levy lid lift, saying it would hurt affordable housing in the community.
The city said the additional revenue would have gone toward funding ongoing needs, including police vehicle replacement, technology needs and city enforcement efforts along Naches Avenue.
City spokesman Randy Beehler said the election results mean the city likely will have to eliminate or reduce services.
This year’s budget did make efforts to increase revenue, with increased fees for parking infractions, fire inspection report filings, special events and exceeding hazardous material thresholds.
The council also proceeded cautiously when considering new costs, deciding not to create two staff positions requested by the fire department and one additional employee position requested by the Code Enforcement Administration. The council also nixed Police Chief Matt Murray’s request for an administrative systems analyst and said he would have to work within the department’s existing budget if he wanted to hire four part-time, noncommissioned community response officers to improve the department’s response times and ability.
Councilwoman Kay Funk said she hopes the council will agree to place the measure on the November ballot to help minimize future budget cuts.
“I would like to give warm thanks to the 36% of yes voters who have been paying enough attention to the city’s financial situation to support the lid lift in this special election,” she said.
Ballot question
As part of budget deliberations in October, the council set aside funding to propose the levy lid lift to voters again in the November general election, should the measure fail during the February election.
Beehler said the money is there. But he added that the council will need to take additional action if it wants to place the measure on the November ballot.
“At the meeting in October, the council took action in signaling its intent to put the measure on the November ballot if it failed in February,” he said. “But that action doesn’t bind a future council.”
County elections deadlines would require the Yakima City Council to adopt and submit a resolution for any additional attempts at a levy lid lift to the county auditor by Aug. 4.
Beehler said the council has not yet planned any work sessions or agenda items related to moving forward with another attempt at a levy lid lift.