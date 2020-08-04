Voters in Yakima County favored Gov. Jay Inslee for the primary, according to unofficial election results Tuesday evening.
Inslee, the Democratic incumbent who is seeking a third term in office, brought in 8,539 votes, or about 30% of the Yakima County total. Statewide, he had 52% of the vote.
Those votes gave him a lead over Republic police chief Loren Culp, a Republican who received 7,820 votes, or about 27% of the Yakima County total. Culp also came in second in statewide results, with 17%.
Inslee has ties to the Yakima Valley. Prior to becoming governor, he practiced law in Selah for 10 years.
Washington has a top-two primary, meaning the two candidates with the most votes advance to the November general election, regardless of party affiliation. Ballots are still coming in, and Yakima County Auditor’s Office will continue to count them in the days ahead. Turnout as of Tuesday was 24%.
Multiple Republicans were in the race, including Raul Garcia, a Yakima emergency room physician and small business owner, who came in third in Yakima County, and fifth in statewide totals. He received 4,744 votes in Yakima County, or about 16%. Garcia remained optimistic Tuesday evening that he could still make the top two, saying there were still a lot of votes to be counted.
Garcia thanked Yakima voters for their support. He said he remained committed to his campaign message of unity and representing the people of Eastern Washington should he make it to Olympia.
“I live here. I have a small business here, and I’ve been very boisterous about protecting this part of the state,” he said. “What we will bring to Olympia is unity. We have had a divided state for so long.”
Regardless of the primary’s outcome, Garcia said he “never stopped having fun” along the campaign trail.
“It’s been fantastic to meet so many people and give people hope for a change,” he said.
Anti-tax activist Tim Eyman, who was born in Yakima and graduated from West Valley High School, received 2,600 votes, or about 9% in Yakima County. He announced he was running as a Republican at an event in Yakima and made several campaign stops here. He came in fourth in statewide totals.
Attorney and small businessperson Liz Hallock, who lives in Yakima and filed as a Green Party candidate, received 261 votes, or about 1%.
Cregan Newhouse, who graduated from Sunnyside High and declared no party preference, received 74 votes, or less than 1%.