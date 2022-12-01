Strings of multicolored lights now spiral the community Christmas tree at Millennium Plaza in Yakima below a soon-to-be-glowing orb tree topper.
Employees with the Downtown Association of Yakima and city of Yakima, as well as community volunteers, worked Tuesday to prepare the community Christmas tree and surrounding area for the holidays.
“Other cities hire people to do this,” DAY Executive Director Andrew Holt said Tuesday, taking a break from hanging lights to warm his hands with a cup of coffee from Mak Daddy Coffee Roasters. “Ours is all volunteer. These are all team members and community members.”
He said helping ready the plaza is also a way to get into the holiday spirit and foster community.
Breanna Stratton, also with DAY, is celebrating her third Christmas in Yakima, and she said she looks forward to helping decorate each year. She stretched from a ladder to wrap bright green lights around the upper branches of a tree at the edge of the plaza Tuesday.
DAY and the city of Yakima store and maintain the decorations for the plaza, and employees used a city of Yakima basket crane to decorate the top of the community tree. Stratton said the lights are displayed and secured to the trees for the season, and maintained by Justin Ross, operations manager for DAY, and his crew.
The lights were tested throughout the decorating event Tuesday, but they won’t be lit again until the lighting ceremony after Sunday’s Holiday Lighted Parade.
The parade begins at 6 p.m. at Sixth Avenue, travels east on Yakima Avenue and ends at Millennium Plaza on Third Street.
The Yakima Sunfair Parade Association organizes the parade, and anticipates about 4,000 spectators and 50 participants this year.
Stratton said DAY will recognize the winners of the parade and a special community member with a visit from Santa and Christmas carolers at the plaza before the lighting ceremony countdown.
Todd Hodges, a member of DAY’s board of directors who has volunteered with the organization for four years, said the organization’s events — from the parade to Downtown Summer Nights — help make downtown special.
“It’s one of the wonderful things in our community,” he said while helping decorate.
This year’s community tree was donated by community member Lyn Hartman and installed by Russell Crane and city public works staff.
