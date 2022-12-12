A half-foot of snow on the ground, cold weather and spitting rain weren’t going to stop multiple generations of volunteers from placing wreaths on veterans’ tombstones Sunday afternoon at Tahoma Cemetery.
“It’s quite an honor to be able to do this,” said Jill Scott, regent of the Narcissa Whitman Daughters of the American Revolution chapter, based in Yakima, as she secured wreaths with a red ribbon around tombstones in the veterans section of the cemetery.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 379 and its Auxiliary were among the volunteers braving the snow, cold and rain on Sunday, in preparation for Saturday’s annual Wreaths Across America event.
A nonprofit organization, Wreaths Across America coordinates an annual event each December with wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 3,400 additional locations in all 50 states, at sea and abroad.
The volunteers placing wreaths were doing it in advance of the ceremony, which is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the cemetery, organizer Elena Hazen said. The veterans section of Tahoma is near the main cemetery entrance on 24th Avenue. The public is invited to attend.
Hazen and VFW Auxiliary President Judy Dawson said they were pleased to see members of Boy Scout Troop 251 of Yakima helping with the wreaths on Sunday.
While usually more than 2,000 wreaths are placed on veterans’ graves at Tahoma each year, there will be fewer this year because flat tombstones’ exact location could not be determined under the half-foot of snow covering the grounds, Hazen said.
