For Staff Sgt. Anthony Robbins Jr., joining the military was a family affair.
“My family served, so I wanted to be a part of that tradition,” Robbins Jr. said.
After graduating high school in 2012, Robbins looked around and saw limited options for himself on the Yakama Nation Reservation, which also influenced his decision to enlist.
Robbins Jr. said he did not speak to his family about enlisting before he made the final decision in April 2013. His father learned about a week or two before he shipped out.
“That wasn't real alarming or surprising,” his father, Anthony Robbins Sr., said. “It was when he did his first deployment, that's when things got a little bit real.”
Robbins Sr., a criminal investigator for the Yakama Nation Tribal Police Department, served in the U.S. Navy from 1989 to 1992. He said it was almost a rite of passage in their family, as his brother served in Vietnam and his stepfather served in World War II.
Serving in Afghanistan
Robbins Jr. would go on to serve three tours in 2014, 2016 and 2018. He said in total, he spent 21 months in Afghanistan, mostly near Kandahar Airfield and later Helmand province.
Robbins was a 13F fire support specialist, and worked in intelligence gathering. Six days out of the week while in Afghanistan, he and his unit would perform patrols checking on the local villages or engaging with Afghan elders, he said.
He said that the local children were skittish and would run away from American Army personnel, but warmed up to them after the soldiers gave out water and candy. Adults and elders did not always want help from American troops in his experience, and relationships could change day to day.
The local he became closest with was an interpreter, who went only by the name Ali, and worked with Robbins’ platoon during his deployments in 2016 and 2018. The two sat next to each other and talked in the commander's truck six days a week.
Robbins said Ali, who later obtained a visa and moved to New York, still sometimes reaches out to all of the platoon members to give them updates on his life.
Robbins lives in Lakewood. He is still in the Army and works in fire support planning. His service concludes in 2022.
Since coming back to the states, Robbins said his and his father’s bond has deepened and that he relates to his dad’s stories about working as a criminal investigator.
The elder Robbins said he noticed a distinct maturity in his son since coming back from his tours of duty.
“The way that his troops look at him — or his subordinates look at him, too — it makes you proud,” he said. He also said that he was happy his son was safe but felt for all the families who lost loved ones in Afghanistan.
The younger Robbins said he also tries to spend as much time with his 9-year-old daughter as possible. She was young when he went overseas and sometimes did not recognize him when he would come back between tours.
He said he regrets missing so much of her early years and milestones, like first steps and first words. But he thinks her spending more time other military families helped.
“I like to believe to this day she understands why I was gone for as long as I (was),” Robbins said.
Reaction to Afghanistan news
Robbins said he was upset with the way the U.S. handled its withdrawal from Afghanistan and believes it could have been planned better. The U.S. pulled the last of its troops out of the country in late August, as the Taliban took over the country. At least 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members were killed in the withdrawal, the Associated Press reported.
He was particularly worried over how much equipment and technology was left behind that may now have fallen into the hands of the Taliban.
“I’m not sure who it benefited more, us or them,” he said.
Still, Robbins Jr. said he would re-enlist even if he had known then how it would all end.
“I would go back tomorrow if I could,” he said. “Not because of the adrenaline rush or the action. I really feel like we made a difference between each village that we went to.”
