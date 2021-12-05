Lloyd Gabriel celebrated his 100th birthday Thursday with friends at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Yakima.
There was cake, cards congratulating him, and a stream of people wishing him well and hoping that he’ll make another 100 years.
“I never dreamed I would live this long,” Gabriel said, chalking it up to genetics — his parents both lived to 85 — giving up smoking and marrying a home-economics major who ensured he ate good food.
If German soldiers had had their way almost 80 years ago, Gabriel wouldn’t have made it to his 25th birthday.
A gunner on a U.S. Army Air Corps bomber, Gabriel was shot down over Holland and endured captivity in two prisoner of war camps before being forced on a 600-mile death march in which he saw more than 1,000 of his fellow airmen die.
“You cannot imagine what it is like until you have experienced it,” Gabriel said of his imprisonment.
Gabriel was born Dec. 2, 1921, in Texas and was barely 20 when Japanese forces attacked the U.S. Navy base at Pearl Harbor, forcing the United States into World War II. As a Texan, Gabriel said there was no question that he was going to join the war effort.
“Service is something you do,” Gabriel said. In Texas, “you are expected to serve your country in its time of need.”
His parents, however, did ask him to hold off on enlisting until after the holidays, which he did. On Jan. 8, 1942, he left Groesbeck, Texas, hitchhiking to Dallas, where he enlisted in the Army Air Corps. Gabriel did his basic training at Camp Walters in Texas.
He wanted to become an airplane mechanic, but was told to wait until there was an opening in the training program. He was transferred to Fort George Wright near Spokane and was put in the motor pool, where he eventually became a staff car driver for Brig. Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest III.
When Forrest, grandson of the infamous Confederate leader Nathan Bedford Forrest, was transferred overseas, Gabriel was sent to gunnery school, where he demonstrated proficiency as a ball-turret gunner for a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress.
The B-17 bristled with guns used against enemy fighters. The ball turret was a 4-foot sphere mounted to the bottom of the plane and fitted with two .50-caliber Browning M2 machine guns. It provided coverage of the plane’s vulnerable underside, but it was cramped quarters for the gunners, who were typically between 4 feet 10 inches and 5 feet 2 inches tall.
Gabriel, 5-11, said it was an extremely tight fit.
“It was so tight, I couldn’t wear a parachute in the ball turret,” Gabriel said.
While a B-24’s ball turret could retract into the fuselage of the plane, a B-17’s was permanently outside, about 15 inches above the ground when the plane was on the runway. Gabriel recalled one ball-turret gunner being crushed to death when he was trapped inside the turret and the plane had to make a belly landing.
By October 1943, he was in England, having sailed over on the Queen Mary, and was assigned as a replacement crew in the 351st Bomb Group. He flew on 11 missions over France and Germany.
Luck runs out
On one mission, his crew was one of 500 targeting a ball-bearing plant in Oescherleben, in the heart of Germany and beyond the reach of the bombers’ fighter cover. About one-fifth of the bombers were lost to enemy fighters, while Gabriel’s plane was credited with seven aerial kills, two of which were credited to Gabriel.
That mission led to Gabriel’s unit receiving a presidential unit citation, the decoration Gabriel proudly wears on his sports jacket along with other military awards. He said it was also a long mission, and when they got back, the pilot had barely taxied off the runway when the plane ran out of fuel.
But Gabriel’s luck ran out on his 12th mission, on Jan. 30, 1944. His plane was hit by anti-aircraft artillery over Brunswick, Germany, and the plane began limping home on three engines. But over Holland a second engine caught fire, and the crew couldn’t put it out, or “feather” the propeller to stop its spinning, which destabilized the plane.
“If we hadn’t lost that engine, we would have made it home,” Gabriel recalled. When the order was given to bail out, Gabriel clambered out of the turret, put on his parachute, and signaled the pilot that they were ready to bail.
While he avoided hitting a house on the way down, Gabriel broke a bone in his foot on landing, but Dutch civilians pointed the way to the woods, and he got a mile before he was captured by the Germans.
After his capture, he was first taken to Frankfurt for interrogation. Held in solitary confinement for more than a week, he was prepared to be shipped off to a prison camp. A representative of the International Red Cross gave him clothes and boots and asked if he had wanted to send a note home to his family, which he did.
Prior to receiving that postcard, Gabriel’s family had been told he was missing and presumed killed in action.
“My dad came back to life,” Gabriel said of how his family described receiving that postcard. It was five weeks later that the government sent his family word that he was indeed alive.
But he wasn’t out of harm’s way just yet.
He was first sent to a prison camp in Germany and then transferred to one that is in what is now Poland. On Jan. 31, 1945, as Soviet forces advanced on the area, Lloyd was among 6,000 prisoners the Germans “evacuated” from the camp before the Red Army could liberate it.
For the next 92 days, Lloyd and the other prisoners were forced to march 600 miles back to Germany, subsisting on three golf-ball-sized potatoes and two slices of black bread that had been partly made with wood fiber.
Gabriel and the other airmen only had the clothes on their backs and a small blanket. At night, they had to sleep in barns, abandoned factories open fields, huddling together for warmth.
“It was the coldest winter in Europe in 50 years,” Gabriel said.
With the forced march on short rations — Gabriel estimates they had about 700 calories a day — disease ran wild through their ranks, with men coming down with dysentery, pellagra, tuberculosis and pneumonia.
About 1,500 of the men died along the way, some just too weak to carry on.
“The saddest thing I remember when I think about it is seeing a 22-year-old laying on the floor with his eyes open and he cannot move,” Gabriel said.
He was in a group with four other men who encouraged each other to keep going, helping carry blankets while one rested and sharing their meager food with each other.
They made it to Halle, Germany, where they were liberated May 2, 1945, six days before fighting officially ended in Europe. Gabriel had survived, but his weight had dropped from 158 to 92 pounds, he said.
He was transferred to a camp — named Lucky Strike after the popular cigarette brand — in France to recuperate, but he got permission to go to England and visit his old base and look up a pilot he knew. Then he headed back to the United States, and with 30 days furlough, went back to Texas and saw his family again.
While in Texas, Gabriel said he was sitting on a bench and a couple soldiers came up and one asked if he knew the Gabriel family, and a “Tex” Gabriel. When Gabriel said that he was Tex Gabriel, the soldier thanked him for saving his life on the death march by keeping him going and sharing food.
But Gabriel said he could not remember the man, as much of that experience was a blur, but they stayed in touch after the war.
Gabriel took advantage of the G.I. Bill after the war and went to college, receiving a bachelor’s degree from Washington State University. He later earned a master’s degree in education from Oregon State University and a doctorate in education from WSU.
He was called back into the service in the Korean War, but was a gunnery and mountain survival trainer.
After the service, he taught in Hawaii and White Salmon. He later joined the education faculty at Central Washington University, retiring after 20 years.
At 100, Gabriel is the president of the Tri-Cities chapter of American Ex-Prisoners of War.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.