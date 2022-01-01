Harrison Matthew Barnes was supposed to be born near the middle of January.
However, he wound up being the first baby born in the Yakima Valley in 2022.
Harrison, son of Craig and Destiny Barnes, was born at 1:34 a.m. at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, to the surprise of his parents.
“I’m still kind of in shock that we have a new baby,” Destiny Barnes said from her hospital room Saturday. “I’m feeling very over the moon that we have a new baby, and to be healthy, too.”
“I’m a very proud father and extremely proud of my wife to endure what she did to bring this little life into the world,” Craig Barnes said. “I’m on Cloud Nine.”
Destiny Barnes’ due date was Jan. 16, but the first signs Harrison was going to make an early appearance came Friday morning, when contractions started. The couple went to Memorial, where they were told it was not time yet and to go home and wait until the contractions were more frequent.
They had put their two daughters to bed earlier Friday night when Destiny Barnes went into labor, and left for the hospital around 11:45 p.m., arriving at the hospital shortly after midnight, they said. Ninety minutes later, Harrison was born.
Craig Barnes said when the nurses told them their child was likely to be the first baby of the new year, his “competitive juices” almost got him to tell his wife to hurry up, but he said he kept that to himself.
Destiny Barnes said they see Harrison’s birth as a bright sign for the family, which recently endured the death of Craig Barnes’ brother, his mother’s breast cancer and their 2-year-old daughter, Augusta, having open-heart surgery, as well as the challenges of the COVID pandemic.
“We hope it can bring hope,” she said.
Harrison, whose middle name is the name of Craig Barnes’ brother, weighed in at 8.7 pounds and is doing well, his parents said. They said Augusta and her 4-year-old sister, Luca, are happy to have a little brother.
The Valley’s second baby of 2022 was born at Astria Sunnyside Hospital — a 7-pound, 6-ounce boy. He was born at 3:09 a.m., according to Astria communications manager Emily Martin.
This story was updated to correct the spelling of the Barnes family name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.