With everything else that has happened this year, wine grape growers in the Yakima Valley say 2020 may not be a bad vintage year.
While growers are reporting that their harvests, which are now underway, may come in below forecasts, they say they’re finding the grapes are better in terms of flavor and color.
“We’re all about the flavor,” said David O’Reilly, founder and winemaker at Owen Roe in Parker. “A big, watery berry is not going to give you the flavor. Having these smaller clusters is going to give us a better product in the barrel.”
While the Washington wine industry’s harvest last year was knocked back on its heels by an early frost, this year the worry is about the effect smoke from wildfires that burned along the West Coast might have on wine. Smoke lingered for a week in the Yakima area, but there are positive signs that local grapes were spared.
The Washington Winegrowers Association is joining with industry groups in Oregon and California to seek federal relief for winemakers whose grapes were ruined by smoke.
Washington is the nation’s second-largest producer of wine, behind California, said Vicky Scharlau, Washington Winegrowers’ executive director. Wine production contributes $8.4 billion to the state economy, according to the Washington State Wine Commission.
In July, the association put out a harvest estimate of 267,000 tons of grapes, which Scharlau said was in line with last year’s estimate of 270,000 tons.
She said the estimate and the tonnage of grapes that actually make it to the wine vats can vary, depending on what happens between July and when the final tally is made in November.
“By the end of the season, it’s up to Mother Nature,” Scharlau said. “A lot happens in August, September and October.”
In 2019 for example, an early frost resulted in only 201,000 tons of grapes being harvested, about 69,000 tons shy of the estimate. This year, Scharlau said vintners are reporting their vines are not producing as many grapes as anticipated.
Bill Ammons, Silver Lake Winery’s winemaker, said he’s looking at yields as much as 35% lower this year.
Ammons and O’Reilly said that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Fewer grapes on the vine means the grapes are better, as the fruit does not have to compete for nutrients from the vine and sun.
“It’s putting more energy into fewer crops,” Ammons said. “It’s a lot more effort for a lot less fruit, and it is looking really nice.”
Gail Puryear, owner of Bonair Winery in Zillah, said his concern is if the grapes get too much rain before they’re harvested. Like cherries, too much water on grapes can cause them to rot.
And like cherry growers, Puryear is ready with a fan to dry the grapes after rainfall.
Smoke testing results
Another thing that could affect the overall harvest is smoke damage. While a slight smoky smell from an oak barrel is prized in some vintages, chemicals from wildfires can saturate grapes and give the resulting wine the bouquet of a campfire. It’s something O’Reilly said will not dissipate with time.
Smoke-exposed grapes are either bought at steep discounts by buyers who then have to test them to see if they can be made into wine, or are just left in the vineyard, Scharlau and other wine industry leaders say.
But how much smoke, and what kind of smoke can damage grapes, is still being studied. Scharlau said Tom Collins, a Washington State University professor, has been studying smoke and wine since 2016, and has been putting particle counters in vineyards and measuring smoke coming in to get a better understanding of the effect smoke has on grapes.
Scharlau said growers are doing their own testing, either through labs or by making small quantities of wine to see if the grapes are bad.
O’Reilly said he’s run small batches — 50 pounds of grapes — from vineyards in the Yakima Valley through the winemaking process and has not found any evidence of smoke damage. On the other hand, grapes from Oregon’s Willamette Valley, which was in the heart of the wildfires, have been affected.
Puryear is not anticipating any smoke damage at Bonair. The wildfires were not near Yakima Valley’s wine country, so while the air was polluted, it was only small particulates rather than thicker clouds of smoke that could do damage.
Scharlau and her colleagues in the western United States have asked Congress to extend the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus aid program to help them cope with the losses they could incur because of smoke damage.
The industry groups say the value of the wine grape crop on the West Coast is $4.5 billion on average.
O’Reilly said it is “heartbreaking” to see what is happening to wine growers in California and Oregon, who bore the brunt of the wildfires.
“We’re a close-knit community. We all have friends in other states,” O’Reilly said.