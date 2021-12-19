The Yakima Valley is under a winter weather advisory from 2 p.m. today through 3 p.m. Monday.
The Valley can expect 2 to 4 inches of snow and a light glaze of ice, according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton, Ore.
The cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish and Yakima are all covered by the advisory. So are cities in the lower Columbia Basin and the foothills of the Blue Mountains, including Prosser, Tri-Cities and Walla Walla.
Rain is expected to become a wintry mix Sunday night, with additional snow Monday, the NWS said in the advisory.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 511 or visiting https://wsdot.com/travel.
