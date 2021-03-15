As they do every year, Yakima Valley Trolleys volunteers did a bit of spring cleaning Saturday along the trolley rail line into Selah.
Most years, the work involves a group going out on a “high rail,” a pickup modified to drive on railroad tracks, to inspect the rails, clear overgrowth and remove rocks that have rolled down on the tracks from the Selah Ridge.
This year’s trolley season, which begins Memorial Day weekend, depends on whether Yakima County’s coronavirus infections continue to decline. Volunteers went out to work on the tracks Saturday in case the trolleys run.
But this time, they had some extra help from Lower Valley railroad enthusiasts and a group of Tri-Cities Boy Scouts.
A crew from the Northern Pacific Railway Museum in Toppenish and Scouts from Troop 168 in Kennewick assisted. They used a handcar and two “speeder” cars to help with the rail inspection as well as see if the motorized work cars were able to make the trip through the Selah Gap.
“We’re doing that, but we want to have fun at the same time,” said Dave Cox, with the railway museum.
It was also a chance for the Scouts to try out a speeder that two of the troop’s members restored as their Eagle Scout project.
In the early days of railroading, workers used manually propelled cars, either the traditional pump car with a seesaw lever, or the velocipede, a tricycle-like vehicle that was powered by working the handlebar like an oar.
While the cars could move at a good clip, working the levers was quite a physical workout.
In the early 20th century, speeder cars were developed. They were small, lightweight, enclosed rail cars powered by a gasoline engine. They could carry two people, as well as pull a trailer with tools or other workers to work sites on the tracks.
Cox said they were eventually replaced by the high-rail trucks.
Cox said the museum in Toppenish, which commemorates the Northern Pacific Railroad, has three speeders, two powered by gas and one with a diesel engine.
One of those gas speeders was recently restored by Pablo and Antonio Nicacio as the final project for their advancement to Eagle, Scouting’s highest rank.
Dave Wilhelm, the troop’s committee chairman, said one of his committee members knew someone at the museum, and a partnership was worked out, with the troop doing projects at the museum for rank advancement.
The speeder was one of those projects, which the Nicacio brothers started in May, practically rebuilding the vehicle that had been reduced to a hulk over time. Saturday was its first major run.
Pablo, whose project was the mechanical aspects of the speeder, initially didn’t want to undertake such a big project.
“At first, I just wanted to do something easy and get my Eagle and get it over with,” Pablo said. “Some of the adults convinced me to do something more challenging. My dad was thinking, that would be so cool that if he were a kid he could look at something like this and say ‘I did that.’ This is going to be in a museum, and it’s going to be so cool.”
Antonio, who also shared his brother’s reticence at taking on the project, worked on the interior and painting the control panel.
“I didn’t think it was going to start up. We had some problems before,” Antonio said of their run on the Selah tracks. But after it was taken off its trailer, the brothers guided the speeder down the tracks near Gordon Road.
Cox said the Selah tracks give the museum staff a chance to truly run the equipment. The museum is next to the BNSF tracks, which are active, and the museum’s rail yard does not offer much room.
The ultimate plan is for the museum to offer speeder and pump car runs on the trolley line into Selah. Cox said one of the things they wanted to test Saturday was whether the vehicles could make it up the grade on the line.
And after a run on the tracks, where few rocks were found, Cox said the speeders and the pump car passed with flying colors.
Ken Johnsen, president of Yakima Valley Trolleys, said the trolley and the Northern Pacific museums have worked together before, with the railroad museum helping with tracks and Johnsen assisting with restoring a caboose at the Toppenish museum.
But this was the first time that the museum’s vehicles had been on the tracks going to Selah.
“We had quite a train going into Selah,” Johnsen said.
And having the additional vehicles was helpful in inspecting the tracks.
At this point, the trolley staff don’t know if they will be able to start on their summer runs as planned, but are hopeful as the county is currently in Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan, and Gov. Jay Inslee recently announced the entire state would be moving into the plan’s third phase.