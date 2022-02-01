The executive director of the Washington Tourism Alliance, David Blandford, will be the featured speaker at Friday’s “Moving Forward: The State of Tourism” event, organized by the Yakima Valley Tourism bureau.
The event begins at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at the Yakima Convention Center, 10 N. Eighth St. in downtown Yakima.
Blandford is scheduled to unveil the new state tourism branding programs to promote Washington state to visitors, said John Cooper, president and CEO of Yakima Valley Tourism.
Cooper said his organization will review its 2021 activities and discuss plans for promoting the Yakima Valley in 2022 at the event, which is in-person, free and open to the public.
The event requires an RSVP. To register, email stephanie@visityakima.com or call 509-575-3010.
— Yakima Herald-Republic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.