Yakima is scheduled to see a flyby from some antique warplanes this weekend.
The "Let Freedom Ring" tour will include four restored WWII era fighters and a B-25 Mitchell bomber.
All five planes are scheduled to be over Richland at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 4. They'll fly over Prosser, Grandview and Sunnyside and are scheduled to give Yakima a flyby at 10:50 a.m. before heading toward Ellensburg.
The tour is a production of Hanger 180, a Lewiston, Idaho, based museum dedicated to preserving and restoring old war planes. The museum usually hosts a July 4 fair, can't this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.