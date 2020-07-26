Temperatures will be at or just above 100 for much of this week, according to the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Yakima Valley and several other areas in Central and Eastern Washington and Oregon. The advisory is in effect from noon Monday to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Some areas could see temperatures as high as 110 degrees, but highs are expected to range from 99 degrees to 106 degrees.
In the Yakima Valley, high temperatures will be in the low 100s Monday through Thursday, said Amy Adams, assistant forecaster for the National Weather Service in Pendleton, Oregon.
Overnight lows Monday through Thursday are expected to hover in the mid to upper 60s.
“It’s not going to be enough time to cool down,” Adams said.
The National Weather Service advises that residents of areas in the heat advisory drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, avoid the sun and check on relatives and neighbors. When possible, schedule strenuous activities in the early morning or evening.
The Yakima Valley should see relief from the heat by Friday when the high temperature will drop to 91 degrees. Temperatures during the weekend are expected to be in the upper 80s.