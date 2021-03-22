The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, has selected the Yakima Valley for a six-week federal mass vaccination program to enable a significant expansion of the region's mass vaccination site.
Through the partnership with FEMA, the Yakima Health District and the state Department of Health and Emergency Management division, the capacity of the drive-thru vaccination site at State Fair Park in Yakima will increase from 200 vaccines to 1,200 vaccines daily starting on March 31, according to a news release from Gov. Jay Inslee's office. The program will allow officials to set up additional mobile vaccination units throughout the Yakima Valley.
The additional vaccines provided through FEMA are in addition to the county and state's regular allotments.
FEMA chose the Yakima Valley for the program in hopes of expanding vaccination in rural and agricultural communities.
The site at State Fair Park will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and Friday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Thursday. Updates on mobile units will be listed at the Yakima Health District vaccine site at https://www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine.
This story is developing.