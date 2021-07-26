People at higher risk for heat-related illness and safety precautions

Those at higher risk for heat-related illness include:

• People 65 years of age and older.

• Infants and children up to 4 years of age.

• People who are overweight.

• People who are ill or on certain medications.

The best way to prevent heat related illnesses and death is to follow these hot weather safety tips.

Source: Washington State Department of Health