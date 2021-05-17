With warmer days and summer fast approaching, many are looking forward to spending time at local swimming pools.
While many area pools closed last summer because of COVID-19, things appear to be less restrictive this year.
Here are some updates regarding pool hours and availability:
• The Naches Swimming Pool at 105 W. Fourth St. in Naches is projected to open for general swimming on June 1. One-hour sessions begin at 1 p.m. daily and lap swimming is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Cost is $2 per person, according to Kit Hawver, finance officer for the Naches Park District. For up-to-date information, call 509-653-2353 or visit www.townofnaches.com/livinginnaches.html.
• The Selah Aquatic Center at 214 S. Third St. in Selah is open for lap swimming and water walking from 3-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Water walking and river walking are open Mondays-Fridays from 5-7 p.m. Limited open hours will be in place until June 18, according to center’s website. The admission rate ranges from $3.50 to $5 or $20 for a family of four, and an adult exercise session costs $6.50. Get details at 509-698-2420 or www.selahaquaticcenter.org.
• The Kittitas Valley Memorial Pool at 815 E. Sixth Ave. in Ellensburg is accepting online registration for swimming lessons, community recreation programs and adult sport leagues, according to its website. Guidelines will adapt to COVID phases. Single admission cost varies from $3 to $7.20 for in-city and out-of-city visitors. Reservations can be made online or over the phone at 509-962-7211 (#9). Phone reservations will only be available during staffed hours.
• Lions Pool at 509 W. Pine St. in Yakima is open for lap swimming, water walking and learn-to-swim sessions. A schedule is available at the Yakima Parks and Recreation website, yakimaparks.com/aquatics, or by calling 509-575-6046.
• Franklin Pool at 2102 Tieton Drive in Yakima will open for outdoor summer use from June 10 to Aug. 20. Recreational swimming at Franklin will be Mondays-Fridays from 12:30-6:30 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., and weekends from 12:30-4:30 p.m.
Group swimming lessons will be available in two time slots: 9-9:25 a.m. or 9:30-9:55 a.m. Mondays-Thursdays from June 7 to July 22, with a maximum of 24 swimmers per time slot. Teen/adult lessons will be Mondays-Thursdays from 11-11:25 a.m. June 14-July 22, according to the website. The cost for recreational swim is $2 to $4 or $13 for a family of six.
• The YMCA and Rotary Aquatic Center is following Phase 3 guidelines and is no longer requiring reservations for the lap pool, therapy pool or lazy river. Swimming lessons are available and recreational swim is by reservation only. Fees vary; visit http://yakimaymca.org/swim). The swimming pool is open to the public for a fee.
The YMCA’s downtown swimming pool isn’t open at this time, although the rest of the downtown Y is set to reopen Monday, May 17.
• The Sunnyside Swimming Pool has a projected opening date of June 14. The schedule has not been finalized and is subject to change according to COVID guidelines. Get details from Sunnyside Parks and Recreation at 509-837-8660 or www.sunnyside-wa.gov/158/Swimming-Pool.
• The Moxee Swimming Pool will not open for the 2021 season, according to its website.
• The Toppenish Swimming Pool will not open for the 2021 season due to COVID-19, city manager Lance Hoyt confirmed.
Wapato officials could not be reached in time for publication.
The opening of local pools is subject to change due to the COVID-19 guidelines. Call each location or visit their websites for up-to-date details on operating schedules and guidelines.