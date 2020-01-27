Yakima County will soon be re-covering the SunDome roof, which a facility manager said has reached the end of its normal life span.
Yakima County Facilities Project Manager Scott Burby said the membrane of the roof is wearing thin over the fasteners that attach it to the dome structure. The county is accepting bids for the roof replacement, Burby said.
“There have been close to a half dozen contractors that have shown interest in the project,” he said. “We are planning to have the project completed toward the end of this summer.”
The Central Washington State Fair runs Sept. 25 through Oct. 4 at State Fair Park. Nearly 280,000 people attended the fair in 2019.
Bids for the new roof are scheduled to close Feb. 5 at 12:59 p.m. Those interested can submit information to the county’s public services office on the fourth floor of the county courthouse.
Fore more information, visit the county’s website or contact Kendra Dorais at 509- 574-2300 or kendra.dorais@co.yakima.wa.us