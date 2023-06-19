One organization of business, labor and government officials is doing more than just bemoaning a lack of employees for many jobs across the state. They’re providing scholarships to help train the next generation of Washington’s labor force.
Five Yakima Valley residents are among more than 100 high school seniors and community college students who have been awarded the 2023 Washington Award for Vocational Excellence.
This merit-based scholarships, administered by Washington’s Workforce Training and Education Coordinating Board, honor Washington’s top career and technical education students.
“The WAVE scholarship is definitely a win-win,” said Andrew Lenderman, communications manager for Washington Workforce Board. “It directly impacts the workforce shortage and it helps students succeed.
“The workforce shortage is consistently ranked by Washington employers as one of their top challenges, along with supply chain issues and inflation,” he added.
Lenderman noted that this year’s WAVE scholarship recipients include students seeking careers as commercial pilots, early childhood educators and nurses. The latter group includes Ashley Curtin of Yakima, who is entering the fifth quarter of the six-quarter nursing program at Yakima Valley College.
Inspired to become a nurse
A nontraditional student who returned to school after previously working as a dental assistant, Curtin’s decision to become a nurse was a personal and emotional one.
“I chose nursing when my mother became sick with lung cancer,” she said. “I was watching her health care be not exactly what a family would want for their mother.”
Curtin became a certified nursing assistant to help with her mother’s oncology care, and said several other members of the oncology team suggested she should pursue a career in nursing. Her mom also encouraged her to pursue a nursing career, and it became a promise Curtin was determined to keep after her mother died.
As a single mother raising her daughters in Yakima, Curtin said she has had to work throughout her classes at YVC.
“There were times I just didn’t know how I was going to become a nurse,” she added. “I’ve worked throughout my coursework, and the WAVE scholarship will help tremendously.”
After working as a CNA, Curtain was hired as a nurse technician at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. Nurse techs are usually nursing students who are allowed to practice and perform skills in which they have been trained and certified, she said.
Many of these duties involve assisting patients with basic personal care and mobility needs, such as bathing, eating, personal grooming, and help with standing and moving. Nurse techs also perform some not-too-glamorous duties such as collecting bodily fluids for lab tests, emptying bedpans and changing bed linens.
Now working as a licensed practical nurse at the Terraces at Summitview in Yakima, Curtin said both the COVID pandemic’s pressures and high nurse-to-patient ratios have caused some health care workers to leave the field.
“I have seen all the shortages of nurses throughout my experiences. I’ve seen them leave due to the stress during COVID, due to the stress of having too many patients,” she added. “The decline in care was noticeable — and it just drives me more toward nursing.”
Her career goals including becoming a registered nurse upon completion of her YVC coursework and eventually pursuing a job as a nurse practitioner.
“Long-term care, that is a hard field to work in, and there certainly are (employee) shortages,” Curtin said. “It is difficult but it can be very rewarding when you’re helping someone — often, you are the highlight of their day.”
WAVE scholarship criteria
A committee of business, labor and education leaders selected 108 WAVE scholarship winners through a highly competitive process, the Washington Workforce Board stated in a news release issued Thursday, June 15.
This year’s award pays about $5,200 per year, for up to two years. Awards vary depending on student financial situations and tuition at the college they attend. Funded by the Legislature, the 2023 WAVE program awarded $1.1 million in scholarships.
Many awardees have focused on industries facing labor shortages, including advanced manufacturing, automotive technology, agriculture, carpentry and web development, Workforce board co-chairs Larry Brown and Gary Chandler said in the news release.
“The Washington Award for Vocational Excellence removes barriers to education and living-wage jobs,” Brown added. “Our winners were selected through an open and equitable review process. The WAVE program is an outstanding public investment in middle-class jobs and Washington’s future.”
“This is a great program that directly impacts the many Washington employers facing labor shortages,” Chandler said. “We look forward to working with the Legislature to increase next year’s funding.”
This year’s WAVE scholarship winners represent 78 graduating high school seniors and 30 community and technical college students from 63 different high schools and 16 different colleges. Recipients come from urban and rural communities in 24 Washington counties and 45 legislative districts.
Career and technical education students from Washington high schools and public community and technical colleges are eligible to apply for the program, which helps pay for tuition and other costs at Washington colleges, universities and private career schools.
The scholarship is administered by Washington’s Workforce Training and Education Coordinating Board, which serves as the state’s policy lead on how career and technical education is delivered across the state. The Washington Student Achievement Council manages distribution of the WAVE scholarship.
Local scholarship winners The following Yakima Valley students earned Washington Award for Vocational Excellence, or WAVE, scholarships from the Workforce Training and Education Coordinating Board for 2023. Also listed are their school and program of study. • Ashley Curtin, Yakima Valley College, health services/nursing. • Angel Garcia, Davis High School, business and marketing. • Abigael Marquez, Yakima Valley College, information technology/computer systems networking. • Isabella Martinez, Prosser High School, business and marketing. • Chaeli Williams, Selah High School, health sciences.
