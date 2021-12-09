During a time when overdose deaths have seen an increase, large school districts in the Yakima Valley have a potentially lifesaving measure on hand at their high schools.
Naloxone, commonly known by the brand name Narcan, is a medication capable of quickly reversing an opioid overdose. It can be injected or administered via nasal spray.
Following legislation passed in 2019, any school district in Washington state with more than 2,000 students must keep at least one dose of opioid overdose reversal medication on hand at each of its high schools.
In Yakima County, districts of this size include the East Valley, Selah, Sunnyside, Toppenish, Wapato, West Valley and Yakima school districts.
Some smaller districts also keep it on hand. Officials from the Granger and Mt. Adams school districts said naloxone is available at their high school and middle school campuses. Mabton School District Superintendent Joseph Castilleja said in November that the district was waiting for its naloxone delivery.
In Washington, anyone can obtain a dose of naloxone without a prescription due to a statewide standing order.
Naloxone on campuses
Toppenish School District has kept the Narcan nasal spray at each of its buildings for years now, said Jessica Bjur, the district’s executive director of Nursing Services.
During her time at the district, school officials have not had to administer naloxone on campus. Officials at the Yakima, East Valley, Sunnyside and Wapato school districts also said naloxone did not have to be administered in the 2020-21 or 2021-22 school years.
Bjur said members of the district's health staff undergo an in-depth annual training on how to administer Narcan. This year, building administrative staff joined in on that training. Teachers and substitutes have a different training where they learn how to recognize the symptoms of an overdose and whom to contact should one occur.
“We tailor the training for who our audience is,” she said.
Jeri Young, the director of special programs for the East Valley School District, said the situation is similar in her district, with staff learning how to recognize the symptoms of an overdose during annual CPR training and nursing staff trained in how to administer Narcan.
Signs of an opioid overdose include falling unconscious, vomiting, shallow breathing, small pupils, limp limbs, pale skin and an inability to speak, according to the National Institutes of Health.
Bjur called the mandated Narcan availability at high schools a positive change and would like to see it expand to include all campuses.
“That way no district has to go through that,” she said. "They don’t have to go through unnecessary death because they didn't have it on site or couldn't get it there fast enough."
Opioids and the pandemic
Amy Norton, the director of Health services for the Yakima School District, said it took several months longer to receive Narcan for its high schools than the district initially anticipated.
Norton said the COVID-19 pandemic was the main focus for pretty much every district last year, with things like Narcan put on the back burner.
“So, at the beginning of this year when everybody went back in person, there was a definite rush for those resources,” she said.
YSD put in its request for Narcan to an agency that supplies it for free to organizations back in August but did not receive the medication until November.
Norton said the district would also like to keep doses of Narcan at its middle schools, but high schools are the priority right now in accordance with the state requirement.
Since school staff see students nearly every day, they are often able to notice changes in kids’ behavior that might be the result of substance abuse. But during the pandemic, Norton said it became much harder to recognize those signs.
The mental toll the pandemic has taken on students is also a concern, she said.
“I know there's a lot of mental health issues, especially related to COVID and coming back to school. And with mental health issues, sometimes substance abuse issues go hand in hand,” Norton said. “So having this (naloxone) available is definitely something that's a protective force for our students and staff.
The pandemic has seen a rise in the number of overdose related deaths. While monthly overdose deaths have been steadily increasing since at least 2015, that figure rose at an accelerated pace following March 2020, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Yakima County has also seen a rise in overdose deaths over the past few years. 2020 saw 23 more overdose deaths compared to the year prior, according to information from the Yakima County Coroner’s Office.
Preventative measures
While naloxone is a vital tool for reversing opioid overdoses, districts also work to prevent substance abuse before it reaches that point. School counselors are available to talk to struggling students.
Toppenish School District held a free training earlier this school year for community members on how to identify the signs of an overdose and respond to it.
The district’s chemical dependency specialist, Flor Gutierrez, led the training. She also spends time working directly with students, mostly on the middle and high school campuses.
Bjur said parents who are concerned their children may be misusing substances should be open with them about the topic.
“It's a conversation that you have to have, no matter how difficult it is,” she said. “And just let them know that they can come talk to you about it.”
