The Wapato Middle School started school on Friday in a modified lockdown, and the district added extra security after an unsubstantiated bomb threat on Thursday, an announcement said.
After learning about a social media threat referencing Wapato Middle School, the district contacted law enforcement officials, who searched the building, the district said.
“Law enforcement has not found anything to substantiate the threat. It may be connected to an anonymous social media post showing up around the nation proclaiming a day of violence tomorrow targeting schools,” the district said Thursday evening.
Security staff stayed at the school through the night.
“At this time all schools in the District will be open and on-time in the morning however, extra security will be in place and out of an abundance of caution the Middle School will start the school day in a modified lockdown,” the announcement said.
Zillah School District also released a statement regarding widespread threats against schools online. Law enforcement and school safety personnel determined the threats to be a hoax, and no specific threat was made against Zillah schools, the statement said.
Wahluke School District in Mattawa announced there would be increased security on its campuses Friday, though the threats are considered a “non-credible hoax.”
Nationwide
Educators announced plans to increase security in response to TikTok posts warning of shooting and bomb threats at schools around the country Friday as officials assured parents the viral posts were not considered credible, the Associated Press reported.
The social media threats had many educators on edge as they circulated in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting in Michigan, which has been followed by numerous copycat threats to schools elsewhere.
School officials in states including Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Montana, New York and Pennsylvania said Thursday there would be an increased police presence because of the threats.
The vague, anonymous posts circulating online warned that multiple schools would receive shooting and bomb threats.
"We are writing to inform you and not alarm you," Oak Park and River Forest, Illinois, school administrators said in an email to parents. "We have been made aware of a nationwide viral TikTok trend about 'school shooting and bomb threats for every school in the USA even elementary' on Friday, December 17."
The administrators said local police departments would increase their presence around schools "out of an abundance of caution."
In a statement on Twitter, TikTok said it was working with law enforcement to investigate.
"We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness," the statement said, "which is why we're working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok."
The posts follow a disturbing trend that has had students acting out in response to social media challenges. In September, students across the U.S. posted videos of themselves vandalizing school bathrooms and stealing soap dispensers as part of the "devious licks" challenge.
In October, students were challenged to slap a teacher, prompting the National Education Association to call on the leaders of Facebook, Twitter and TikTok to intervene.
The threats outraged educators around the country.
"Whether done as a joke or with malicious intent, it's unacceptable. We know our school personnel will do everything in their power to keep our students safe," officials with the Iowa State Education Association, the Iowa Association of School Boards and School Administrators of Iowa said in a joint statement.
