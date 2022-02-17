Yakima Valley schools and public health officials said the end of the indoor mask mandate will be a milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beginning March 21, face masks will be optional in most indoor settings, including schools and child care facilities, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday.
“We think this is both good for our health and our education of our children and the total reopening of our economy,” Inslee said.
Yakima Health District Chief Operating Officer Ryan Ibach said the end of the mask mandate is an important milestone, but it is not the end of the pandemic. The local health district will continue to provide public health messaging about measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after that date, but it won’t impose a local mask requirement for schools or businesses, Ibach said.
“We’ve been consistent throughout the whole pandemic in following the state recommendations and guidelines,” Ibach said. “The recommendation will still be ‘wear a mask.’ It won’t be required, it won’t be mandated (after March 21), but that’s still the recommendation, especially if you’re vulnerable or not able to be vaccinated or have underlying health conditions.”
People are encouraged to get vaccinated, he said. Information is available at www.YakimaVaccines.org.
The hospitalization rate is one measure the state Department of Health was using to assess the strain of COVID-19 on the health care system and determine when to end of the mask mandate, state Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah said Thursday. The state as a whole is expected to have fewer than 5 hospitalizations per 100,000 by March 21, Inslee said.
The hospitalization rate in Yakima County was 7 per 100,000 as of Wednesday, Ibach said. If hospital numbers continue to decrease, the county is expected to have fewer than 5 hospitalizations per 100,000 by the end of March, Ibach said.
“We feel that, yes, it will be much safer by March 21 to not wear a mask anymore,” Ibach said.
Masks will still be required in health care settings such as hospitals and pharmacies, long term care settings, and correctional facilities, according to a news release from the governor's office. Federal law still requires face masks in certain settings such as public transit and school buses.
Inslee said businesses and local governments can choose to require vaccines or masks for workers or customers, and school districts can still choose to have students and teachers wear masks.
School response
Brittany Kaple, marketing coordinator for Educational Service District 105, said the district will continue to support schools in Central Washington through the transition as they navigate the new guidance.
“We understand that this is going to be a change that is met with differing opinions and responses,” Kaple said. “It’s an emotional decision, and everybody’s been impacted differently by the pandemic.”
She said the decision will bring a sigh of relief for some and anxiety in others. But the governor’s office has assured school leaders that omicron numbers are on the decline, vaccination rates are rising and COVID-19 testing is readily available, Kaple said.
“As all of those interact together, masks are going to be less and less necessary in public spaces,” Kaple said. “I think one of the bigger concerns is really just supporting students and staff members who do choose to wear (a mask).”
Updated guidance for schools will be released in early March and go into effect March 21, according to the news release from the Office of the Governor. The information will be released early to help schools prepare, it said.
Schools will still be required to report COVID-19 cases and outbreaks and provide access to testing for students or staff who are exposed to COVID-19, the release said. Students and staff who test positive or show symptoms will still be required to stay at home.
State Superintendent Chris Reykdal said schools will make the transition and continue to be safe as people are given the opportunity to wear a mask if they choose.
“I think it’s important for folks to recognize that together, we got here,” Reykdal said. “We’ll follow up with school districts, but this is a big moment for us, and we take that next step at the responses of the people of the state of Washington.”
Transition in schools
Ibach said the Yakima Health District will provide support to schools and businesses during the transition, including providing advice, interpretation of guidance and public health messaging. The health district staff will also continue to meet regularly with superintendents and school nurses, he said, and receive reports on COVID-19 in schools.
Ibach and Kaple both said a person’s decision to wear or not wear a mask should be respected.
“I think it’s important, too, that people are not judging people that are wearing a mask,” Ibach said. “There are so many different reasons why people would be wearing masks.”
West Valley School District is already making preparations for the transition to masks being optional in its schools, the district said in a Tweet posted Thursday afternoon.
Toppenish School District Superintendent John M. Cerna said at a school board meeting on Tuesday, before the governor’s announcement, that he will meet with the Toppenish Education Association leaders this week to discuss the future of masks in Toppenish schools.
Yakima School District superintendent Trevor Greene said at the Tuesday school board meeting that the decision to transition away from the mask requirement would involve multiple parties, including the governor’s office, Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, the Yakima County Health District and unions like the Yakima Education Association.
“It's important that when these decisions are made, that we spend the time in advance to prepare for such a choice and the implications that that would have on the district,” Greene said at the meeting in response to a question about mask allowance in schools.
Reykdal told students to hang in there until March 21.
“Wear those face coverings. It is the law,” he said. “It’s important that we keep that responsibility to each other, that we maintain that expectation to look after one another.”