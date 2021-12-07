Children in Yakima County will have more time for sledding and snowmen this winter as officials from most local school districts said snow days will continue, and students will not be expected to engage in remote learning during inclement weather events.
Officials from the Yakima, Sunnyside, East Valley, Mabton, Mt. Adams, Selah, Wapato and Zillah school districts said students and their families can expect snow days this school year as the weather calls for them.
After months of remote learning and delivering lessons online early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, schools theoretically could continue classes on days when students cannot get to campus due to the weather. However, the logistical challenges of that would outweigh the benefits for most districts.
This school year, not all students take their devices home as they did last year. That means on snow days, districts that wished to use remote learning would have to find a way to get those devices to students.
“The challenge would be coordinating the issuance of remote-learning devices so all students would have equal access to remote-learning opportunities,” Selah School District spokesperson Heidi Diener wrote in an email.
Beyond getting devices to students, schools cannot guarantee that everyone has access to Wi-Fi at home. At the beginning of the pandemic, districts had more time to devote to this issue. But snow days rarely present more than a few hours’ notice. This presents a second logistical challenge to remote learning.
“Although we have made substantial upgrades to our technology, many of our families do not have internet access at home,” Granger School District administrative assistant Yessica Ramirez wrote in an email. “This is problematic in providing quality remote learning for all our students.”
Switching to remote learning with a few hours’ notice at most would also force teachers to adapt their lesson plans with almost no prep time.
Local schools have decades of experience scheduling around snow days. Districts have potential make-up days built into the spring semester in case schools must cancel classes during the winter.
“Making up our snow days in person is a better option for ensuring student learning. We have snow make-up days built into our calendar for this purpose,” Mabton School District Superintendent Joseph Castilleja wrote in an email.
These policies that avoid a quick switch to remote learning in favor of a snow day or two follows the guidance put out by the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
OSPI spokesperson Katy Payne said the office strongly recommends schools avoid a last-minute switch to remote learning. She echoed the same concerns that local school officials had about ensuring students have proper access to the technology necessary to make remote learning effective.
“Typically, these decisions are made without much advance notice, and in most cases, it would be difficult for a district to ensure each student has the materials needed to access learning from home, so it could be an equity issue,” Payne said in an email.
Ultimately the decision is up to each district though, she said.
When districts do delay or cancel classes due to inclement weather, several steps are taken to alert families to the change.
While this can vary district to district, most will announce delays or cancellations on their websites, social media pages and through local media outlets. Many districts also call, text or message their families directly to notify them of schedule changes.
